NBT Bancorp Inc. Announces Date of Third Quarter Conference Call

NORWICH, N.Y., Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NBT Bancorp Inc. (“NBT” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NBTB) will release details of its financial results for the third quarter 2020 on Monday, October 26, 2020, following the market close. A conference call will be held at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern) Tuesday, October 27, 2020 to review these results.



The audio webcast link will be available on the Investor Relations page of the Company’s website prior to the beginning of the conference call. The call will also be archived on the Company’s website for one year and can be accessed at any time and at no cost during this period.