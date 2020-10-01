 

Brunswick Announces Closing of Private Placements for Aggregate Proceeds of $3.325 Million

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.10.2020, 22:33  |  47   |   |   

MONTREAL, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brunswick Exploration Inc., formerly Komet Resources Inc. (“Brunwick” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placements for aggregate gross proceeds of $3.325 million, consisting of the issuance of (i) 12,500,000 units of the Corporation (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.13 per Unit, for gross proceeds of $1.625 million and (ii) 10,000,000 flow-through shares of the Corporation (the “FT Shares”), at a price of $0.17 per FT Share, for gross proceeds of $1.7 million (collectively, the "Offerings").

Each Unit consists of one common share of the Corporation (each, a "Common Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant of the Corporation (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share at a price of $0.20 for a 24-month period following the closing date of the Offerings.

The net proceeds from the Offerings are expected to be used by the Corporation for the exploration of newly acquired Québec properties ($1.7 million), as well as general corporate purposes ($1.625 million).

In connection to this Offerings, the Corporation paid cash finders fees of $49,323.

The Offerings were carried out pursuant to prospectus exemptions of applicable securities laws and are subject to final acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange. All securities issuable pursuant to the Offerings are subject to a statutory 4-month hold period from closing in accordance with applicable securities legislation.

As a result of the Offerings, 117,287,368 common shares of the Corporation are issued and outstanding.

About Brunswick

The Corporation is a Montreal-based mineral exploration corporation listed on the TSX-V under symbol KMT. It has put its African assets for sale and is now focused on exploration and development of gold and base metal properties in Eastern Canada. The Corporation’s name change to “Brunswick Exploration Inc.” was approved at the annual meeting of shareholders on September 15, 2020. The Corporation will trade under the symbol TSX-V: BRW effective at market open on October 6, 2020.

Investor Relations/information

Mr. Robert Wares, Chairman and interim President (r.wares@kometgold.com).

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


Komet Resources Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Director Declaration
Auxly Strengthens its Board and Announces Additional Steps on Path to Profitability
Nanox Announces Live Demonstration of its Nanox.ARC System at Radiology Society of North America ...
Repligen and Navigo Proteins Announce Achievement of Key Milestone in Developing an Affinity Resin ...
Enlivex Reports Positive Allocetra Trial Results in COVID-19 Patients in Severe/Critical Condition
Zolgensma data including patients with more severe SMA at baseline further demonstrate therapeutic ...
Endeavour Silver Announces At-The-Market Offering of up to US$60 Million
California Gold Provides Corporate Update and Announces Leadership Changes
Solid Biosciences Announces FDA Lifts Clinical Hold on IGNITE DMD Clinical Trial
NOVAGOLD Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Update on the Advancement of the Donlin Gold Project:
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Director Declaration
“Looking the Part”: Beyond Tobacco Pack Re-Designed to Align with Tobacco Industry Offerings
Generex Biotechnology Subsidiary NuGenHealth Contracts with Paradise Valley Family Medicine to ...
First Majestic Provides SAT Tax Dispute Update
CytoDyn to Hold 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders on September 30, 2020
Perseus Mining Acquires Bagoé Gold Project
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
BioNTech und Pfizer erhalten Genehmigung des Paul-Ehrlich-Instituts für deutschen Teil der ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC SECOND QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.09.20
Komet Announces Grant of 2,400,000 Options
17.09.20
Komet Announces Results From Annual Shareholders’ Meeting
02.09.20
Komet Announces $3.33 Million Non-Brokered Private Placements