 

Knoll Takes Actions to Support More Inclusive and Diverse Communities

  • Company launches Knoll Diversity Advancement Design Scholarships for Black Students
  • Habitat for Humanity partnership supports affordable housing

  • Knoll chief executive joins more that 1,300 CEOs in commitment to advance inclusion and diversity in the workplace

EAST GREENVILLE, Pa., Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL), a constellation of design-driven brands for the workplace and home, today announced two social impact initiatives to help build more inclusive communities. The new initiatives include the Knoll Diversity Advancement Design Scholarships for Black Students and a corporate partnership with Habitat for Humanity.

Additionally, Knoll Chairman and CEO, Andrew Cogan has joined more than 1,300 CEOs who have pledged to take action to advance diversity and inclusion in the workplace through the CEO Action for Diversity and Inclusion Pledge.

“We all have the opportunity to recommit ourselves to the pressing issues of the day, setting the stage for change in the years ahead. Taking the CEO Action for Diversity and Inclusion Pledge aligns fully with the Knoll commitment to help build a fairer and more equitable society. Supporting accessibility and inclusion through design education and affordable housing extends our design-driven mission and shows how we can play a tangible role in making progress toward a fairer world,” said Andrew Cogan, Knoll Chairman and CEO.

The CEO Action Pledge focuses on four commitments: cultivating trusting workplaces that can have complex, and sometimes difficult, conversations; implementing and/or expanding unconscious bias education; sharing best – and unsuccessful – practices; and creating and sharing strategic inclusion and diversity plans with the board of directors (or equivalent governing bodies.) The coalition is the largest CEO-driven business commitment to advance diversity and inclusion within the workplace.

Knoll Diversity Advancement Design Scholarships for Black Students

Knoll has created Knoll Diversity Advancement Design Scholarships for Black Students to develop the next generation of architects, graphic designers, industrial and architectural engineers, interior designers and industrial designers. 

The program will provide individual tuition awards of $10,000, renewable annually, to a total of five Black 2021 high school graduates in the United States and Canada who will be pursuing studies at two or four-year institutions. The program will be administered by Scholarship America, a not-for-profit organization that works directly with students, parents, colleges, businesses and communities. Since its founding more than 60 years ago, Scholarship America’s mission has been focused on student success, helping students break down barriers, open doors and access scholarships to achieve their dreams of a college education.

