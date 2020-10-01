 

Shoe Carnival Goes Pink in Partnership with American Cancer Society to ‘Round Up and Join the Fight’ Against Breast Cancer

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.10.2020, 22:45  |  49   |   |   

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCVL) (the “Company”) a leading retailer of moderately priced footwear and accessories, announced today that for the past five years, Shoe Carnival has partnered with the American Cancer Society, raising more than $1.4 million to fight cancer. For the month of October, Shoe Carnival will be raising money for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Customers who choose to donate will be able to round up their in-store purchase total to the next dollar amount. All proceeds will support the American Cancer Society’s work in breast cancer research and patient services.

“It is a sad fact that cancer, particularly breast cancer, touches so many in the lives of our associates and customers,” said Shoe Carnival Vice Chairman & CEO Cliff Sifford. “We appreciate that all these small donations add up quickly and really go a long way in their impact on the fight against cancer.”

Shoe Carnival also invites survivors or their families to share their story by tagging @shoecarnival and #MyWalkBCA. Submissions will be reposted to Shoe Carnival’s Facebook and Instagram stories.

The Shoe Carnival shopping experience offers excellent values on name brand shoes like Nike, Skechers, Crocs, Adidas, Converse, Vans and many more. Shoe Carnival stores are home to an exciting environment and a staff dedicated to meeting customer needs every day. Shoe Carnival’s spontaneity and family focus is what set them apart from other shoe stores, and makes shoe shopping as fun as it should be. Online purchases and shipping are valid to the contiguous 48 states. For the Shoe Carnival location nearest you, visit www.shoecarnival.com.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc. is one of the nation’s largest family footwear retailers, offering a broad assortment of moderately priced dress, casual and athletic footwear for men, women and children with emphasis on national name brands. As of September 17, 2020, the Company operates 383 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico, and offers online shopping at www.shoecarnival.com. Headquartered in Evansville, Indiana, Shoe Carnival trades on The NASDAQ Stock Market LLC under the symbol SCVL. Shoe Carnival's press releases and annual report are available on the Company's website at www.shoecarnival.com.

Shoe Carnival Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Halo Announces Mailing of Information Circular and Proposed Nominee for Board of Directors
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Investor Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed ...
World of Warcraft: Shadowlands Delayed to Later This Year
AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon Timestream
U.S. Department of Energy Advances Nuclear Stockpile Research and Simulations with 4X More Powerful ...
UBS and Banco do Brasil Launch UBS BB Investment Bank and Unveil the Firm’s Leadership Team
Amazon Transparency Launches in Japan, Australia
Pfizer Receives FDA Fast Track Designation for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Investigational Gene ...
TD Ameritrade Provides Update on Regulatory Actions Related to its Acquisition by Schwab
ExxonMobil to Proceed with Payara Development Offshore Guyana
Titel
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
MobileIron to Be Acquired by Ivanti to Secure Every Endpoint and Power the Everywhere Enterprise
Halo Announces Mailing of Information Circular and Proposed Nominee for Board of Directors
Halo Completes the Acquisition of Cannafeels
Almonty Announces Positive Q2-2020 EBITDA From Mining Operations(1) of $1,977,000 and the Filing of ...
AT&T Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common Shares
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Presents Information on Edasalonexent, a Potential Foundational Therapy ...
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Humanigen Announces One-for-Five Reverse Stock Split
Ciena Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Halo and High Tide Announce Amended Terms on Sale of KushBar Assets to Halo
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22:36 Uhr
Shoe Carnival Raises more than $400k in ‘Round Up at the Register’ Support for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital
17.09.20
Shoe Carnival Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend