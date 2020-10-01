“The anticipation and demand for Shadowlands is the highest it’s ever been for a World of Warcraft expansion, and it is important for us to deliver an experience that meets our highest expectations and those of our players,” said John Hight, executive producer for World of Warcraft . “With that in mind, we made the decision to do what’s right for the game and take the extra time, and we think players will enjoy this expansion even more as a result of the additional work.”

Blizzard Entertainment today announced that World of Warcraft: Shadowlands, the highly anticipated new expansion for the company’s acclaimed massively multiplayer online role-playing game, will be released later this year. Activision Blizzard’s business momentum continues to be strong and the Company does not expect the change to have a material impact on its financial results for the year 2020.

Originally slated for release at the end of October, the expansion is currently in public beta testing. Blizzard is extending the beta test and iterating based on great input from players, focusing on endgame-related tuning and polishing efforts that have been partially slowed due to the team working from home during the ongoing pandemic.

World of Warcraft: Shadowlands takes players into the wondrous depths of Azeroth’s afterlife, where four ruling Covenants hold dominion over the realms. As they journey through the beyond, players will come face-to-face with legendary souls, create their own powerful gear through the ever-shifting trials of the roguelike Tower of the Damned, and face game-changing decisions about the closest-held beliefs of their characters. Beginning Oct. 13, Blizzard will roll out a substantial patch for World of Warcraft players in preparation for Shadowlands that will include fully revamped character leveling and other updates—and will culminate with a pre-launch event that will send players into battle with the army of the undead Scourge.

