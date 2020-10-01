BlackRock New York Municipal Bond Trust Declares Special Distribution Before Merger and Announces Trading Halt in Advance of Merger

BlackRock Advisors, LLC today announced the declaration of a special distribution for BlackRock New York Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BQH, CUSIP: 09249P106) in relation to the previously announced merger with BlackRock New York Municipal Opportunities Fund (“MENKX” and together with BQH, the “Funds”) an open-end mutual fund and a series of BlackRock Multi-State Municipal Series Trust, with MENKX being the surviving Fund (the “Merger”).

The special distribution declared today represents BQH’s regular monthly distribution plus any undistributed net investment income earned through the effective date of the Merger. In order to maintain status as a regulated investment company and to avoid the imposition of a corporate level income tax, BQH is required to declare a distribution of all net investment income prior to the consummation of the Merger as described below. Other than the special distribution announced today, BQH will declare no further distributions prior to or following the Merger. As this special distribution includes all net investment income earned by BQH in earlier periods and not previously distributed, it is not indicative of the amount of MENKX’s future monthly distributions.