 

ERES REIT Announces Timing of Third Quarter 2020 Results & Conference Call

TORONTO, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust ("ERES REIT") (TSX:ERE.UN) announced today it will issue its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 after markets close on:

Wednesday, November 4, 2020

A conference call hosted by Phillip Burns, Chief Executive Officer and the ERES REIT management team to discuss the results will be held on:

Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 9:00 am ET

The telephone numbers for the conference call are:

Local / International: (416) 340-2216
North American Toll Free: (800) 377-0758

A slide presentation to accompany management’s comments during the conference call will be available an hour and a half prior to the conference call. To view the slides, access the ERES REIT website at www.eresreit.com click on “Investor Info” and follow the link at the top of the page. Please log on at least 15 minutes before the call commences.

The telephone numbers to listen to the call after it is completed (Instant Replay) are local / international (905) 694-9451 or North American toll free (800) 408-3053. The Passcode for the Instant Replay is 4285178#. The Instant Replay will be available until midnight, November 30, 2020. The call and accompanying slides will also be archived on the ERES REIT website at www.eresreit.com. For more information about ERES REIT, its business and its investment highlights, please refer to our website at www.eresreit.com.

ABOUT ERES REIT
ERES REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES REIT’s Units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES REIT is Canada's only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands. ERES REIT owns a portfolio of 137 multi-residential properties, comprised of 5,865 suites and ancillary retail space located in the Netherlands, and owns one office property in Germany and one office property in Belgium. 

ERES REIT    ERES REIT
Mr. Phillip Burns   Mr. Scott Cryer 
Chief Executive Officer   Chief Financial Officer
(416) 354-0167   (416) 861-5771

