Stantec Announces Private Offering of $300 Million Senior Unsecured Notes

Global engineering and design firm Stantec Inc. ("Stantec") today announced that it has priced a private placement offering (the "Offering") of $300 million aggregate principal amount of 2.048% senior unsecured notes due October 8, 2027 (the "Notes"). The Offering is expected to close on or about October 8, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions. Stantec intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering to repay existing indebtedness and for general corporate purposes.

The Notes will be issued at par for aggregate gross proceeds of $300 million and will bear interest at a fixed rate of 2.048% per annum, payable semi-annually on the 8th day of April and October of each year, commencing on April 8, 2021.

The notes will be direct senior unsecured obligations of Stantec and will rank pari passu with all of Stantec's existing and future senior unsecured indebtedness and senior in right of payment to any future subordinated indebtedness of Stantec. The Notes have been assigned a provisional rating of BBB, with a stable trend, by DBRS Limited (DBRS Morningstar), and are being offered in Canada on a private placement basis in reliance upon exemptions from the prospectus requirements under applicable securities legislation.

The Notes have not been and will not be qualified for sale to the public under applicable securities laws in Canada and, accordingly, any offer and sale of the Notes in Canada will be made on a basis which is exempt from the prospectus requirements of such securities laws. The Notes have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”), or the securities laws of any other jurisdiction, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act). This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, any security, nor shall there be any offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the Notes in any jurisdiction where it is unlawful to do so.