Hudson Global Acquires Coit Group

Founded 20 years ago by Joe Belluomini and Tim Farrelly, Coit is an RPO provider specializing in procuring top talent for high-growth companies, predominately in the San Francisco Bay Area. With this acquisition, Hudson RPO significantly expands its presence in the technology sector and establishes an office in San Francisco. In addition, Joe Belluomini and Tim Farrelly will become co-CEOs of Hudson RPO’s newly-formed Technology Group. The Technology Group will operate jointly with Hudson RPO’s existing teams in the Americas, Asia Pacific, and EMEA regions to grow Hudson RPO’s service offering to technology clients. The Technology Group will also provide continuous access to knowledge regarding new and emerging technologies in the RPO, MSP, and Total Talent Solutions space so Hudson RPO can better serve all of its clients around the world.

“Our RPO model was significantly influenced by Hudson RPO, which makes this combination a natural fit. We are very excited about Hudson RPO’s strong reputation and global reach, as well as what we can do together for our clients. We are very happy to become part of the Hudson RPO team,” said Mr. Belluomini, CEO of Coit.

“This transaction represents a significant achievement for the Coit team and is a testament to the team’s dedication and performance. We believe our long history of providing excellent service to companies in the Bay Area combined with Hudson RPO’s global market position creates an exciting growth opportunity to meet the global talent needs of our clients,” said Mr. Farrelly, President of Coit.

“We are thrilled to welcome the Coit team to Hudson RPO and believe this accretive combination will generate considerable value for our clients, team, and stockholders going forward,” said Jeff Eberwein, Chief Executive Officer of the Company. “The addition of Coit significantly expands Hudson RPO’s presence in the technology sector and on the West Coast. Hudson RPO now has an office in the San Francisco/Silicon Valley region staffed with a talented team which, combined with Hudson RPO’s global delivery capability, positions us well to serve the global growth ambitions of companies located in this thriving region.”