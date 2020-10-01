Sustainable Innovation & Health Dividend Fund Distributions

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sustainable Innovation & Health Dividend Fund (TSX: SIH.UN) (the “Fund”) is pleased to announce that distributions for the fourth quarter of 2020 will be payable to unitholders of Sustainable Innovation & Health Dividend Fund as follows:



Record Date Payable Date Distribution Per Trust Unit October 31, 2020 November 13, 2020 $0.03333 November 30, 2020 December 15, 2020 $0.03333 December 31, 2020 January 15, 2021 $0.03333

The Fund’s Distribution Reinvestment Plan (the “Plan”), which commences on December 31, 2020, allows unitholders to automatically reinvest monthly distributions in additional units of the Fund thereby achieving the benefit of compounding returns. The Plan also allows participants to purchase additional units for cash. Please contact your investment advisor to enroll in the Plan.

The trust units trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol SIH.UN.

Middlefield Group

Formed in 1979, Middlefield creates and manages specialized investment products for individual and institutional investors and has assets under management of approximately $4 billion. Investment products include exchange-traded funds, mutual funds, closed-end funds, private and public resource funds, real estate funds and a venture capital fund.