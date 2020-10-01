 

Value Line, Inc. Announces a Change to the Location of the Annual Meeting of Shareholders Which Will Be Virtual Only and Held on October 9, 2020

globenewswire
01.10.2020   

NEW YORK, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Value Line, Inc., (NASDAQ: VALU) will hold a virtual-only Annual Meeting of the Shareholders of the Company to be held on October 9, 2020, at 10:30 a.m., which constitutes a change to the location of the meeting.

The announced physical location is closed because of the ongoing COVID-19 emergency.

The Annual Meeting of the Shareholders of Value Line, Inc. will be held as scheduled, on October 9, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. as a virtual meeting.  Given the public health and safety concerns related to spread of COVID-19, the Company will not provide a physical location for shareholders to attend.  All shareholders, as stated in our proxy, are encouraged to attend the virtual meeting.

As previously stated based on coronavirus concerns and procedures, all shareholders are urged to submit their votes by proxy, to view or listen to the proceedings by computer video or telephone. Questions may be submitted by noon on October 8th to vlcr@valueline.com.

Copies of this Proxy Statement, the form of the Proxy and our 2020 Annual Report to shareholders are available online at

https://www.rdgir.com/value-line-inc

All shareholders are encouraged to attend via Zoom

Please Join the Zoom Meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone on October 9th, 2020 at 10:30am as follows:

https://valueline.zoom.us/j/94111254655

You can also dial in using your phone.

United States:

+1 646 558 8656 US (New York)

+1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)

+1 346 248 7799 US (Houston) 

Meeting ID: 941 1125 4655 

 

Value Line, Inc. is a leading New York based provider of investment research. The Value Line Investment Survey is one of the most widely used sources of independent equity investment research. Value Line also publishes a range of proprietary investment research in both print and digital formats including research in the areas of Mutual Funds, ETFs and Options. Value Line’s acclaimed research also enables the Company to provide specialized products such as Value Line Select, Value Line Special Situations, Value Line Select: ETFs, Value Line Select: Dividend Income & Growth, The New Value Line ETFs Service, and certain Value Line copyrights, distributed under agreements including certain proprietary ranking system information and other proprietary information used in third party products. Investment Advisory services are provided through its substantial non-voting interests in EULAV Asset Management, the investment advisor to The Value Line Family of Mutual Funds. Value Line’s products are available to individual investors by mail, at www.valueline.com or by calling 1-800-VALUELINE or 1-800-825-8354, while institutional-level services for professional investors, advisers, corporate, academic, and municipal libraries are offered at www.ValueLinePro.com, www.ValueLineLibrary.com and by calling 1-800-531-1425. 

