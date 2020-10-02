ExGen Announces Red Star Core Drilling Returns High-Grade Silver & Empire Mine Open Pit Gold Zone Drilling Continues to Show Robust Gold, Silver and Copper

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ExGen Resources Inc. (TSX.V: EXG; OTC: BXXRF) (“ExGen”, the “Company”) is pleased to update drilling results for Phoenix Copper Ltd.’s (“Phoenix”) Empire Mine Project in Idaho, USA. ExGen owns 20% and Phoenix owns 80% of Konnex Resources, Inc. (“Konnex”), which holds the leases and claims to the Empire Mine Project. ExGen further has a 2.5% NSR royalty on the Empire Mine Project and owns 1,330,000 common shares of Phoenix.

ExGen reported an updated NI 43-101 resource estimate for the Empire Mine Project, in a news release on August 31, 2020. The updated resource estimate includes data from both the Empire Mine and Red Star drilling. ExGen reported positive metallurgical test results by AuRIC Metalurgical Labs, for the Empire Mine Project in a news release dated September 10, 2020.