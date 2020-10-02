 

ExGen Announces Red Star Core Drilling Returns High-Grade Silver & Empire Mine Open Pit Gold Zone Drilling Continues to Show Robust Gold, Silver and Copper

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.10.2020, 00:00  |  88   |   |   

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ExGen Resources Inc. (TSX.V: EXG; OTC: BXXRF) (“ExGen”, the “Company”) is pleased to update drilling results for Phoenix Copper Ltd.’s (“Phoenix”) Empire Mine Project in Idaho, USA. ExGen owns 20% and Phoenix owns 80% of Konnex Resources, Inc. (“Konnex”), which holds the leases and claims to the Empire Mine Project. ExGen further has a 2.5% NSR royalty on the Empire Mine Project and owns 1,330,000 common shares of Phoenix.

ExGen reported an updated NI 43-101 resource estimate for the Empire Mine Project, in a news release on August 31, 2020. The updated resource estimate includes data from both the Empire Mine and Red Star drilling. ExGen reported positive metallurgical test results by AuRIC Metalurgical Labs, for the Empire Mine Project in a news release dated September 10, 2020.

To-date, Phoenix Copper Ltd., the project operator, has released results for 23 reverse circulation (RC) holes and 2 diamond drill core holes drilled at Empire as well as results for 4 core holes drilled at Red Star. None of these holes are included in the updated NI 43-101 resource estimate reported on August 31, 2020. (https://phoenixcopperlimited.com/the-empire-mine ).

EMPIRE OPEN PIT GOLD ZONE
Drill results from the Empire Mine Gold Zone and the gold and copper grades continue to impress (Table 1 and 2).  Gold grades in the trends targeted in this year's drilling are consistent and remarkably high-grade, and considering their relatively shallow depths, should be readily accessible by open pit mining. These assays will be added to the database used in the calculation of the updated NI 43-101 resources estimate, which contained Measured, Indicated and Inferred Resources of 342,249 ounces of gold, 9.5 million ounces of silver, and 129,932 metric tons of copper, and used to recalculate the resource.  Hardrock Consulting (HRC) is scheduled to update the resource in early Q4 2020 based on a data set consisting of 411 drill holes plus the assays from Empire channel samples due at any time. The resource update will be followed by an updated Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) in mid-Q4 2020.  In addition, the metallurgical pilot testing program at AuRIC Laboratories in Salt Lake City, Utah is well underway and expected to provide additional reporting on ammonium thiosulfate (ATS) gold recovery in the coming weeks.

Seite 1 von 4
ExGen Resources Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Director Declaration
Auxly Strengthens its Board and Announces Additional Steps on Path to Profitability
Nanox Announces Live Demonstration of its Nanox.ARC System at Radiology Society of North America ...
Repligen and Navigo Proteins Announce Achievement of Key Milestone in Developing an Affinity Resin ...
Enlivex Reports Positive Allocetra Trial Results in COVID-19 Patients in Severe/Critical Condition
Zolgensma data including patients with more severe SMA at baseline further demonstrate therapeutic ...
Mesoblast Receives Complete Response Letter From the FDA for Biologics License Application for ...
Endeavour Silver Announces At-The-Market Offering of up to US$60 Million
Solid Biosciences Announces FDA Lifts Clinical Hold on IGNITE DMD Clinical Trial
Cargotec and Konecranes to Merge Creating a Global Leader in Sustainable Material Flow
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Director Declaration
“Looking the Part”: Beyond Tobacco Pack Re-Designed to Align with Tobacco Industry Offerings
Generex Biotechnology Subsidiary NuGenHealth Contracts with Paradise Valley Family Medicine to ...
First Majestic Provides SAT Tax Dispute Update
CytoDyn to Hold 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders on September 30, 2020
Perseus Mining Acquires Bagoé Gold Project
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
BioNTech und Pfizer erhalten Genehmigung des Paul-Ehrlich-Instituts für deutschen Teil der ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC SECOND QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.09.20
ExGen Announces Empire Mine Gold Recoveries Exceed 97% Using Environmentally Friendly Reagent