Diversified Royalty Corp. Announces Amendments to Proposal for its Special Meeting

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSX: DIV and DIV.DB) (the “Corporation” or “DIV”) today announced certain amendments to the proposed Articles of DIV to be voted on for adoption at the special meeting of shareholders of DIV to be held at 9:00 am (Vancouver time) on October 14, 2020 (the “Meeting”) as part of DIV’s proposal to have shareholders consider and, if thought advisable, pass a special resolution to approve the continuance of DIV from the Canada Business Corporations Act to the Province of British Columbia under Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) (the “Continuance”).



Following discussions by DIV with Institutional Shareholder Services, a leading proxy advisory firm, as part of DIV’s continued commitment to implementing good corporate governance practices, the Board of Directors of DIV has agreed to amend the following provisions of the proposed Articles attached as Schedule C to DIV’s information circular dated September 14, 2020 (the “Proposed Articles”):