 

BBX Capital, Inc. Announces Approval for Trading of its Class A Common Stock on the OTCQX

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.10.2020, 00:21  |  76   |   |   

BBX Capital, Inc. (OTCQX: BBXIA) (PINK: BBXIB) (the “Company”), which was spun-off by Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation (the former BBX Capital Corporation) on September 30, 2020, announced today that its Class A Common Stock has been approved for trading on the OTCQX. As a result of such approval, trading of the Company’s Class A Common Stock will move from the OTC Pink Market to the OTCQX commencing with the opening of trading on October 2, 2020. The trading symbol for the Company’s Class A Common Stock will remain “BBXIA.”

The OTC determined that the Company’s Class B Common Stock does not meet the minimum public float requirement of the OTCQX and, accordingly, the Company’s Class B Common Stock will continue to trade on the OTC Pink Market under the trading symbol “BBXIB.”

About BBX Capital, Inc.: BBX Capital, Inc. (OTCQX: BBXIA) (PINK: BBXIB) (formerly a subsidiary of BBX Capital Corporation) is a Florida-based diversified holding company whose principal investments include BBX Capital Real Estate, BBX Sweet Holdings, and Renin. For additional information, please visit www.BBXCapital.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All opinions, forecasts, projections, future plans or other statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this press release are also forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, that may cause actual results or performance to differ from those set forth or implied in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks related to the spin-off of the Company, including that the spin-off may not result in the benefits anticipated, uncertainties regarding the liquidity of and market for the Company’s stock, and risks and uncertainties regarding the Company’s operations as a standalone public company as a result of the spin-off. Reference is also made to the risks and uncertainties related to the Company and the spin-off as set forth in the Company’s filings with the SEC, including, without limitation, those described in the “Risk Factors” section of the Information Statement which forms a part of the Company’s Registration Statement on Form 10, as amended. The Company’s SEC filings may be viewed on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.BBXCapital.com. The foregoing factors are not exclusive. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement, which speaks only as of the date made. The Company does not undertake, and it specifically disclaims any obligation, to update or supplement any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.



