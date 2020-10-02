 

Inland Pipe Rehabilitation Announces the Acquisition of Murphy Pipeline Contractors

NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Inland Pipe Rehabilitation ("IPR"), a portfolio company of an investment affiliate of J.F. Lehman & Company ("JFLCO"), announced today the completion of the acquisition of Murphy Pipeline Contractors ("Murphy").

Founded in 1973, IPR is a leading provider of trenchless pipe rehabilitation solutions and technology to the municipal wastewater and storm water markets. The company's technologies and services provide government customers with minimally disruptive, cost-effective solutions to manage aging underground pipe infrastructure.

Murphy Pipeline Contractors provides unique trenchless rehabilitation solutions for the municipal potable water and wastewater markets. With a 21-year track record of success, Murphy provides its customers with specialized capabilities, including its branded CompressionFit solution and pre-chlorinated pipe bursting.

Rob McCrae, Chief Executive Officer of IPR, commented, "We are excited to partner with the Murphy team and provide our customers with a combined set of capabilities unmatched across our industry. The business is highly-complementary to our existing operations, and we are excited to welcome the Murphy team to IPR."

Andy Mayer, Founder and President of Murphy, added "IPR is the ideal partner for Murphy as we continue to bring our capabilities across the United States. Our shared commitment to technology leadership will allow the combined company to best serve our customers' needs."

"This is a unique opportunity to combine IPR's strength in the wastewater and storm water markets with Murphy's potable water expertise," said Glenn Shor, Chairman of IPR and Partner at JFLCO. "This acquisition continues our strategy to support IPR's industry leadership through organic initiatives and strategic M&A," added David Thomas, Principal at JFLCO.

Shearman & Sterling and Jones Day provided legal counsel to IPR and JFLCO. BDO Capital Advisors served as exclusive financial advisor to Murphy Pipeline Contractors.

About J.F. Lehman & Company, Inc.

Founded in 1992, J.F. Lehman & Company is a leading middle-market private equity firm focused exclusively on the aerospace, defense, maritime, government and environmental sectors. The firm has offices in New York and Washington, D.C.

For more information about J.F. Lehman & Company, please visit www.jflpartners.com.

