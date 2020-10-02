 

VG Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $480 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
02.10.2020, 00:57  |  84   |   |   

NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- VG Acquisition Corp. (the "Company") announced today that it priced its initial public offering of 48,000,000 units at $10.00 per unit. The units are expected to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") and trade under the ticker symbol "VGAC.U" beginning on October 2, 2020. Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-third of one redeemable warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Class A ordinary share at a price of $11.50 per share. Only whole warrants are exercisable. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares and redeemable warrants are expected to be listed on NYSE under the symbols "VGAC" and "VGAC WS," respectively.

The Company was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The Company intends to focus on businesses that operate in one of the Virgin Group's core sectors: travel & leisure, financial services, health & wellness, technology & internet-enabled, music & entertainment, media & mobile and renewable energy/resource efficiency. The management team includes Sir Richard Branson, founder of the Company, a renowned global entrepreneur and founder of the Virgin Group and responsible for the Virgin Group; Josh Bayliss, the Company's Chief Executive Officer and director, who is the Chief Executive Officer of the Virgin Group and is responsible for the Virgin Group's strategic development, licensing of the brand globally and management of direct investments on behalf of the Virgin Group in various companies around the world; and Evan Lovell, the Company's Chief Financial Officer and director, who is a Chief Investment Officer of the Virgin Group and is responsible for managing the Virgin Group's investment team and portfolio in North America.

Credit Suisse is acting as the sole book-running manager of the offering. The Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 7,200,000 units at the initial public offering price to cover over-allotments, if any.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. When available, copies of the prospectus may be obtained from Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 6933 Louis Stephens Drive, Morrisville, North Carolina 27560, Telephone: 1-800-221-1037, Email: usa.prospectus@credit-suisse.com.

A registration statement relating to the securities has been declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on October 1, 2020. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements," including with respect to the proposed initial public offering and the anticipated use of the net proceeds. No assurance can be given that the offering discussed above will be completed on the terms described, or at all, or that the net proceeds of the offering will be used as indicated. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's registration statement and preliminary prospectus for the Company's offering filed with the SEC. Copies of these documents are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Investor Contact

For inquiries please contact FTI Consulting:
US, Canada, South America, AustraliaAntonia Gray / Grace Altman
E: Antonia.Gray@fticonsulting.com / Grace.Altman@fticonsulting.com
UK, Middle East, Asia, AfricaCharles Palmer
E: Charles.Palmer@fticonsulting  



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Elevated Silver Prices Shine Light on Bonanza-Grade Silver Discoveries in Mexico
AutoStore sues Ocado for infringing technology patents central to the Ocado Smart Platform
Pizza Hut International Celebrates Iconic Original Pan Pizza
Tideline Launches Impact Verification Business, "Bluemark," To Strengthen Trust And Accountability ...
Nanofilms Market Size Worth USD 7.09 Billion By 2027 | CAGR of 16.6%: Emergen Research
Accord-UK launches Pelgraz▼(pegfilgrastim) Pre-filled Injector and patient app, supporting ...
Nordic Capital sprints to EUR 6.1 billion Fund X in less than six months in wholly remote capital ...
Rising Consumer Preference toward Touch-Free Washrooms Boosts Demand Avenues in Bathroom Products Market: TMR
Kameleoon delivers ROI of 291% and $5.8 million in benefits to enterprise organizations according ...
Point Of Care Testing Market is Expected To Grow USD 35,403.58 Million By The End Of 2025 - ...
Titel
Fisker Inc. Appoints Bill McDermott To Board Of Directors
Elevated Silver Prices Shine Light on Bonanza-Grade Silver Discoveries in Mexico
Chr. Hansen to sell its Natural Colors business to EQT
Auto China 2020: GWM Rebranded as Global Mobility Technology Company to Empower Intelligent Safety Experience
The Return of the Pope of Buddhism Scepter by His Holiness Dorje Chang Buddha III was Rejected
Lundin Mining Provides Update on Fatal Accident at Neves-Corvo Mine
Lundin Mining Reports Fatality at Neves-Corvo Mine
Pangyo Technovalley's 100 IT & CT Special - MIK HOT SPOT Online Exhibition to open on September 11
Lundin Mining Announces Interruption of Processing Activities at Chapada Mine
EdgeVerve and Minit Partner to Deliver Actionable Process Intelligence
Titel
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Ana de Armas Stars in The Natural Diamond Council's First Ever Celebrity Campaign
Lucid Motors Unveils Lucid Air, the World's Most Powerful and Efficient Luxury Electric Sedan
Nevada Remains One of the Best Mining Jurisdictions on Earth and Producers and Explorers are ...
Arbin Launches New Three-Electrode Battery Testing
New Work Culture Emerges as World Transitions
HGC appoints Kelvin Yip as General Manager of Carrier Business
Savvy Companies Eye Promising Potential in Multi-Billion-Dollar Industry
D-Link Announces Revamped mydlink App with Improved Features
Fisker Inc. Appoints Bill McDermott To Board Of Directors
Titel
Creation of Conic Metals Corp.
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Desentum Will Run a Clinical Trial on its Allergy Vaccine this Winter Supported by 4 M€ of New ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
BNK Petroleum Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results with Positive Net Income
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Green Valley Announces NMPA Approval Of Oligomannate For Mild To Moderate Alzheimer's Disease