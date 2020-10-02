 

Schnitzer Announces Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2020 Earnings Date and Conference Call Webcast Details

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCHN) today announced that the Company will report financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal 2020 ended August 31, 2020 on Thursday, October 22, 2020 and will host a webcast conference call to discuss the results at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time on the same day. The webcast of the call and the accompanying slide presentation may be accessed on Schnitzer’s website under Company > Investors > Event Calendar at www.schnitzersteel.com/events. The call will be hosted by Tamara Lundgren, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Richard Peach, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Strategy Officer.

Replay Information

Toll Free Dial: (855) 859-2056
Toll Free International Dial: (404) 537-3406
Conference ID: 2575104
Replay Available: 10/22/2020 to 10/27/2020

About Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. is one of the largest manufacturers and exporters of recycled metal products in North America with operating facilities located in 23 states, Puerto Rico and Western Canada. Schnitzer has seven deep water export facilities located on both the East and West Coasts and in Hawaii and Puerto Rico. The Company’s integrated operating platform also includes 50 stores which sell serviceable used auto parts from salvaged vehicles and receive approximately 5 million annual retail visits. The Company’s steel manufacturing operations produce finished steel products, including rebar, wire rod and other specialty products. The Company began operations in 1906 in Portland, Oregon.

