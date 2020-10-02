FAX Capital Corp. Provides Anticipated Date for Q3 Results and Portfolio Update

TORONTO, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FAX Capital Corp. (the Company or we ) (TSX: FXC and FXC.WT) today announced that it expects to report its results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 on Friday, November 6, 2020 and provided an update on its portfolio of investments.

The Company intends to invest 60-80% of its capital in publicly listed companies. The share prices of our previously disclosed portfolio investments performed well during the third quarter of 2020*:

Information Services Corporation (TSX): +28%

People Corporation (TSXV): +22%

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (TSXV): +18%

Points International Ltd. (TSX, NASDAQ): +4%

*based upon publicly available information of each public portfolio investment’s respective share performance during the period of July 1, 2020 to September 30, 2020 (inclusive), including dividends, where applicable, and excluding any additional acquisitions made by the Company during the period. Source: Bloomberg, as at September 30, 2020.

The Company continues to make progress on its capital deployment. During Q3, we began to accumulate a new public company investment, and subsequent to quarter end the Investment Committee also approved a 6th public company investment.

Given the nature of the V-shaped market recovery and the run-up in valuations, the Company’s capital allocation slowed in Q3 compared to previous quarters, but continues on a healthy pace. We remain committed to taking a thorough and patient approach to investing and will not waiver from our disciplined diligence process in reviewing and structuring potential transactions to ensure only the highest quality investments are made.

Private Investments Update

The Company intends to invest 20-40% of capital in private investments, and remains sharply focused on its robust pipeline of opportunities. We caution, however, that private transactions do take time due to the requirement for detailed and in-depth due diligence, as well as the incremental challenges posed by COVID-19. Despite this, we remain confident in executing a private transaction under our original stated timeline.

The Company will provide further commentary on its portfolio in its Q3 2020 disclosure.

