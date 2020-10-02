 

Jean-Pierre Durpieu Appointed Chairman of Korian’s Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.10.2020, 01:35  |  47   |   |   

Regulatory News:

Korian (Paris:KORI):

Christian Chautard has announced his intention to step down from his role as Chairman of the Board of Directors after nine years for personal reasons. The Board met on 1st October and has appointed Jean-Pierre Duprieu to succeed him.

Jean-Pierre Duprieu was previously a member of the Air Liquide’s group executive committee, notably in charge of Europe and the Healthcare division, as well as a member of Michelin’s supervisory board and a director of Groupe SEB. At Korian, Jean-Pierre Duprieu has been an independent director since June 2016, Chairman of the Compensation and Appointments Committee until then and a member of the Audit Committee. His extensive experience in the healthcare sector, international development and operational integration, along with his acknowledged expertise in governance, will be particularly valuable in supporting Korian’s development in the coming years in line with the Group’s existing strategy.

Christian Chautard has been a member of Korian’s governance bodies since 2011, first as Chairman of Korian’s Supervisory Board then as Chairman of its Board of Directors since 2012. Under his leadership, Korian has grown sixfold and it has become Europe’s leading care group for elderly and fragile people, operating in 600 communities across six countries and offering a diverse array of medical and medical-social services including post-acute and rehabilitation care, long-term care nursing home care, assisted living facilities and home care. Although he will also cease to be a director of Korian on 1st October, he will remain Chairman of the Korian Foundation in Germany.

Following this change, the Board of Directors is comprised of 11 directors (including 2 directors representing employees), including 5 independent directors (i.e., 55% of the directors, without taking into account directors representing employees) and 5 female directors (i.e., approximately 55%, whithout taking into account directors representing employees).

In addition, Anne Lalou was appointed Chairman of the Compensation and Appointments Committee and Holding Malakoff Humanis represented by Anne Ramon was appointed Chairman of the Ethics, Quality and CSR Committee.

Taking these changes into account, the Company continues to comply with the recommendations of the AFEP-MEDEF Code regarding independent directors and gender diversity.

The Board of Directors would like to offer Christian Chautard its sincere thanks for having contributed so much to Korian’s development over the past decade. The Board’s members are pleased to be ensuring continuity in the Group’s governance, with Jean-Pierre Duprieu as Chairman of the Board of Directors and Sophie Boissard as Chief Executive Officer.

About Korian

Korian, the leading European Care Services Group for elderly and fragile people.
www.korian.com

Korian has been listed on Euronext Paris (Compartment A) since November 2006 and is included in the following indices: SBF 120, CAC Health Care, CAC Mid 60, CAC Mid & Small and MSCI Global Small Cap

Euronext Ticker: KORI – ISIN: FR0010386334 – Reuters: KORI.PA – Bloomberg: KORI.FP 

Korian Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Halo Announces Mailing of Information Circular and Proposed Nominee for Board of Directors
World of Warcraft: Shadowlands Delayed to Later This Year
UBS and Banco do Brasil Launch UBS BB Investment Bank and Unveil the Firm’s Leadership Team
Pfizer Receives FDA Fast Track Designation for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Investigational Gene ...
Hims & Hers, a Multi-Specialty Telehealth Platform, to Become Publicly-Traded via Merger with ...
CommScope Announces Leadership Transition
State’s Grid Operator Calls ‘Flex Alert’ for Thursday Afternoon and Evening
Gilead Sciences Update on Supply and Distribution of Veklury (remdesivir) in the United States
Newmont Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Call
Most U.S. Shoppers Want Retailers to Close on Thanksgiving Day, Accenture Survey Reveals
Titel
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
MobileIron to Be Acquired by Ivanti to Secure Every Endpoint and Power the Everywhere Enterprise
Halo Announces Mailing of Information Circular and Proposed Nominee for Board of Directors
Halo Completes the Acquisition of Cannafeels
Almonty Announces Positive Q2-2020 EBITDA From Mining Operations(1) of $1,977,000 and the Filing of ...
AT&T Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common Shares
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Presents Information on Edasalonexent, a Potential Foundational Therapy ...
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Humanigen Announces One-for-Five Reverse Stock Split
Ciena Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.07.20
2
KORIAN-Medica - Alten- und Pflegeheime, auch in Deutschland