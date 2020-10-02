 

A League of Its Own Can-Am is Changing the Face of the On-Road Riding Industry by Attracting New, Younger, and more Diverse Riders

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.10.2020, 01:30  |  62   |   |   

VALCOURT, Quebec, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BRP (TSX:DOO; NASDAQ:DOOO) and its Can-Am On-Road brand are accomplishing something traditional motorcycle manufacturers have been attempting to do for years: attracting new, younger, and more diverse riders into the industry. The success has made Can-Am the #1 brand in the three-wheel market. And with an updated vehicle lineup for 2021 that remains incredibly fun and easy to ride, Can-Am will continue its charge to democratize the open road.

“We believe that the open road should be open to all,” said Josée Perreault, SVP of Can-Am On-Road at BRP. “Those aren’t just words. It doesn’t matter if you’re an experienced rider or a rookie, what your ethnic background is, or if you’re a man or a woman. Everyone should be able to experience the incredible fun and freedom of riding. Our vehicles and our approach are centered in that, which is why we continue to outpace other well-known, iconic brands.”

Demonstrating Success

  • ~32% of Can-Am On-Road vehicle owners are female, compared to less than 20% of current riders in the motorcycle industry as of 2020;
  • Can-Am collaborates with more than 150 riding schools throughout the U.S. and Canada as part of its Can-Am Rider Education Program (REP); 80% of the 28,000+ participants who’ve completed the REP since 2016 did not have previously have a license to ride
  • Close to 50% of Can-Am Ryker vehicle owners come from diverse communities

The Can-Am On-Road approach is twofold: 1) build innovative vehicles that cater to different types of riders and lifestyles, and 2) create programs that ease barriers-to-entry into the sport.

Vehicle Lineup
The Can-Am On-Road vehicle lineup includes two core models – the Ryker and the Spyder. The Can-Am Ryker is built for personalization and accessibility, both in terms of cost and ease of use. It is for adventure-loving people looking for shorter, more urban rides. The Can-Am Spyder, on the other hand, is for people looking for longer adventures, often riding thousands of miles/km per year.

The Can-Am Spyder RT is the pinnacle of comfort for long-distance rides. And new for 2021 is an exclusive Sea-to-Sky version, which gives a nod to the iconic Sea-to-Sky highway in British Columbia. It brings enhanced luxury, comfort, and convenience in the form of new wheels, trims, and badging for a unique premium look, as well as adaptive foam seats that reduce pressure points during longer rides.

Seite 1 von 3
BRP Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Director Declaration
Auxly Strengthens its Board and Announces Additional Steps on Path to Profitability
Nanox Announces Live Demonstration of its Nanox.ARC System at Radiology Society of North America ...
Repligen and Navigo Proteins Announce Achievement of Key Milestone in Developing an Affinity Resin ...
Enlivex Reports Positive Allocetra Trial Results in COVID-19 Patients in Severe/Critical Condition
Zolgensma data including patients with more severe SMA at baseline further demonstrate therapeutic ...
Mesoblast Receives Complete Response Letter From the FDA for Biologics License Application for ...
Endeavour Silver Announces At-The-Market Offering of up to US$60 Million
Solid Biosciences Announces FDA Lifts Clinical Hold on IGNITE DMD Clinical Trial
Cargotec and Konecranes to Merge Creating a Global Leader in Sustainable Material Flow
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Director Declaration
“Looking the Part”: Beyond Tobacco Pack Re-Designed to Align with Tobacco Industry Offerings
Generex Biotechnology Subsidiary NuGenHealth Contracts with Paradise Valley Family Medicine to ...
First Majestic Provides SAT Tax Dispute Update
CytoDyn to Hold 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders on September 30, 2020
Perseus Mining Acquires Bagoé Gold Project
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
BioNTech und Pfizer erhalten Genehmigung des Paul-Ehrlich-Instituts für deutschen Teil der ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC SECOND QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01:30 Uhr
Calling All Mud Lovers! Can-Am Takes it to the Next Level With the ATV Industry’s Best 4-Wheel Drive System
12.09.20
BRP Teams Up with Quebec NASCAR Driver Alex Labbé
11.09.20
Oh Yes, It’s That Fast: The All-New 2021 Sea-Doo RXP-X 300 Takes Personal Watercraft Performance to Another Level