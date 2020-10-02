VALCOURT, Quebec, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BRP (TSX:DOO; NASDAQ:DOOO) and its Can-Am On-Road brand are accomplishing something traditional motorcycle manufacturers have been attempting to do for years: attracting new, younger, and more diverse riders into the industry. The success has made Can-Am the #1 brand in the three-wheel market. And with an updated vehicle lineup for 2021 that remains incredibly fun and easy to ride, Can-Am will continue its charge to democratize the open road.



“We believe that the open road should be open to all,” said Josée Perreault, SVP of Can-Am On-Road at BRP. “Those aren’t just words. It doesn’t matter if you’re an experienced rider or a rookie, what your ethnic background is, or if you’re a man or a woman. Everyone should be able to experience the incredible fun and freedom of riding. Our vehicles and our approach are centered in that, which is why we continue to outpace other well-known, iconic brands.”