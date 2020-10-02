Ross Stores Announces Tender Offers for Outstanding Debt Securities
Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST) (the “Company”) today announced that it has commenced tender offers to purchase for cash the debt securities issued by the Company listed in the table below (collectively, the “Securities” and each a “series”).
Up to $800,000,000 (the “Aggregate Tender Cap”) in Aggregate Amount Payable (exclusive of Accrued Interest) for the Outstanding Securities of Ross Stores, Inc. Listed Below
|
Title of Security
|
CUSIP Number/ ISIN Number
|
Principal Amount Outstanding
|
Acceptance Priority Level
|
U.S. Treasury Reference Security
|
Bloomberg Reference Page
|
Fixed Spread
|
Early Tender Payment (1)(2)
|
5.450% Senior Notes due 2050
|
778296 AE3 / US778296AE32
|
$500,000,000
|
1
|
1.250% UST due 5/15/2050
|
FIT1
|
+190 bps
|
$30
|
4.800% Senior Notes due 2030
|
778296 AD5 / US778296AD58
|
$400,000,000
|
2
|
0.625% UST due 8/15/2030
|
FIT1
|
+120 bps
|
$30
|
4.700% Senior Notes due 2027
|
778296 AC7 / US778296AC75
|
$400,000,000
|
3
|
0.375% UST due 9/30/2027
|
FIT1
|
+100 bps
|
$30
|
4.600% Senior Notes due 2025
|
778296 AB9 / US778296AB92
|
$700,000,000
|
4
|
0.250% UST due 9/30/2025
|
FIT1
|
+60 bps
|
$30
|
3.375% Senior Notes due 2024
|
778296 AA1 / US778296AA10
|
$250,000,000
