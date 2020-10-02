Ross Stores Announces Tender Offers for Outstanding Debt Securities

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST) (the “Company”) today announced that it has commenced tender offers to purchase for cash the debt securities issued by the Company listed in the table below (collectively, the “Securities” and each a “series”).

Up to $800,000,000 (the “Aggregate Tender Cap”) in Aggregate Amount Payable (exclusive of Accrued Interest) for the Outstanding Securities of Ross Stores, Inc. Listed Below