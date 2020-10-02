 

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital Announces Pricing of $750 Million Initial Public Offering

02.10.2020   

NEW YORK, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (the “Company”) today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 75,000,000 units at $10.00 per unit. The units will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”) under the symbol “APSG.U” commencing on October 2, 2020. Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share of the Company and one-third of one warrant, each whole warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one Class A ordinary share at an exercise price of $11.50 per share. Once the securities constituting the units begin separate trading, the Company expects the Class A ordinary shares and warrants will be listed on the NYSE under the symbols “APSG” and “APSG WS,” respectively.

The Company is sponsored by APSG Sponsor, L.P., an affiliate of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO). The Company was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It may pursue an initial business combination target in any business or industry.

Citigroup Global Markets Inc. is acting as joint bookrunner and representative of the underwriters and Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC are acting as joint bookrunners. Apollo Global Securities LLC, Deutsche Bank Securities and Siebert Williams Shank are acting as co-bookrunners. The Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to 11,250,000 additional units at the initial public offering price to cover over-allotments, if any.

This offering will only be made by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to the offering and final prospectus, when available, may be obtained from Citigroup Global Markets Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717 or by telephone at (800) 831-9146; Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 6933 Louis Stephens Drive, Morrisville, North Carolina 27560, Telephone: (800) 221-1037, email: usa.prospectus@credit-suisse.com; Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, telephone: +1 866 471 2526, facsimile: +1 212 902 9316, or email: prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any State or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such State or jurisdiction.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements, including with respect to the proposed initial public offering and the anticipated use of the net proceeds. No assurance can be given that the offering discussed above will be completed on the terms described, or at all, or that the net proceeds of the offering will be used as indicated. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Companys registration statement and preliminary prospectus for the Companys offering filed with the SEC. Copies are available on the SECs website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Contacts

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital

For investors please contact:
info@apollostrategicgrowthcapital.com

For media inquiries please contact:
communications@apollo.com




