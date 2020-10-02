 

Immunome Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering

Immunome, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMNM), a biopharmaceutical company utilizing a proprietary human memory B cell platform to discover and develop first-in-class antibody therapeutics designed to change the way diseases are currently being treated, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering. The offering was upsized to 3,250,000 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $12.00 per share. All of the shares are being offered by Immunome. The gross proceeds of the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses, are expected to be approximately $39.0 million. Additionally, Immunome has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 487,500 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on October 2, 2020, under the ticker symbol “IMNM.” The offering is expected to close on October 6, 2020, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc. and Chardan are acting as book-running managers for the offering.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been declared effective by the Securities in Exchange Commission on October 1, 2020. The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. When available, copy of the final prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc., 277 Park Avenue, 26th Floor, New York, NY 10172, or by calling (212) 409-2000, or by emailing prospectus@ladenburg.com or Chardan Capital Markets, LLC, 17 State Street, 21st floor, New York, New York 10004, or by calling (646) 465-9001.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Immunome, Inc.

Immunome is a biopharmaceutical company utilizing our proprietary human memory B cell platform to discover and develop first-in-class antibody therapeutics designed to change the way diseases are currently being treated. Immunome’s proprietary discovery platform identifies novel therapeutic antibodies and their targets by leveraging highly educated components of the immune system, memory B cells, from patients who have learned to fight off their disease.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain disclosures that contain “forward-looking statements,” including, without limitation, statements regarding Immunome’s expectations regarding the commencement of trading of its shares on the Nasdaq Capital Market, the completion and timing of the closing of the offering and the anticipated gross proceeds from the offering. Forward-looking statements are based on Immunome’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, market conditions, failure of customary closing conditions and the risk factors and other matters set forth in Immunome’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and Immunome undertakes no duty to publicly update or revise any forward looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable law.



