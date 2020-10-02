 

Devon Energy Completes Sale of Barnett Shale Assets

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.10.2020, 03:00  |  58   |   |   

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Devon Energy Corp. (NYSE: DVN) today announced that it has completed the sale of its assets in the Barnett Shale to Banpu Kalnin Ventures (BKV). Devon received a cash payment of $320 million from BKV at closing, after adjusting for a $170 million deposit received in April and purchase-price adjustments that, among other things, allocate revenues and expenses based on a Sept. 1, 2019, effective date.

The sale agreement with BKV provides Devon the opportunity for contingent cash payments of up to $260 million based upon future commodity prices, with upside participation beginning at either a $2.75 Henry Hub natural gas price or a $50 West Texas Intermediate oil price. The contingent payment period commences on Jan. 1, 2021 and has a term of four years. The contingent payments are earned and paid on an annual basis.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the company. These risks include, but are not limited to: the risk that depressed commodity prices prevent Devon from earning some or all of the contingent payments; and the other risks identified in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and the company does not undertake any obligation to update the forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

ABOUT DEVON ENERGY

Devon Energy is a leading independent energy company engaged in finding and producing oil and natural gas. Based in Oklahoma City and included in the S&P 500, Devon operates in several of the most prolific oil and natural gas plays in the U.S. with an emphasis on achieving strong returns and capital-efficient cash-flow growth. For more information, please visit www.devonenergy.com.

Investor Contacts
Scott Coody, 405-552-4735
Chris Carr, 405-228-2496 		Media Contact
Lisa Adams, 405-228-1732

Devon Energy Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Director Declaration
Mesoblast Receives Complete Response Letter From the FDA for Biologics License Application for ...
Auxly Strengthens its Board and Announces Additional Steps on Path to Profitability
Nanox Announces Live Demonstration of its Nanox.ARC System at Radiology Society of North America ...
Repligen and Navigo Proteins Announce Achievement of Key Milestone in Developing an Affinity Resin ...
Enlivex Reports Positive Allocetra Trial Results in COVID-19 Patients in Severe/Critical Condition
Zolgensma data including patients with more severe SMA at baseline further demonstrate therapeutic ...
Endeavour Silver Announces At-The-Market Offering of up to US$60 Million
Solid Biosciences Announces FDA Lifts Clinical Hold on IGNITE DMD Clinical Trial
“Acquiring Expertise”: Michael Saxon, Former Growth Strategist for Altria and Philip Morris International, Appointed to ...
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Director Declaration
“Looking the Part”: Beyond Tobacco Pack Re-Designed to Align with Tobacco Industry Offerings
Generex Biotechnology Subsidiary NuGenHealth Contracts with Paradise Valley Family Medicine to ...
First Majestic Provides SAT Tax Dispute Update
CytoDyn to Hold 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders on September 30, 2020
Perseus Mining Acquires Bagoé Gold Project
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
BioNTech und Pfizer erhalten Genehmigung des Paul-Ehrlich-Instituts für deutschen Teil der ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC SECOND QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
29.09.20
Marktkompass: INOVIO, WPX ENERGY & THOR INDUSTRIES | Ihr Börsenkompass am Morgen
28.09.20
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Erholung geht auf breiter Basis weiter
28.09.20
Aktien New York: Erholung geht weiter - Dow hängt Tech-Werte ab
28.09.20
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York: Erholung geht weiter - Dow hängt Tech-Werte ab
28.09.20
Devon Energy and WPX Energy to Combine in Merger of Equals
28.09.20
Devon Energy and WPX Energy to Combine in Merger of Equals, Creating a Leading Energy Company Focused on Generating Free Cash Flow and Return of Capital to Shareholders
16.09.20
Devon Energy Announces Fourth-Quarter 2020 Cash Dividend for Common Stockholders

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.03.20
4
Devon Energy