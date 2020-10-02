Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Provides Unaudited Balance Sheet Information and Announces its Net Asset Value and Asset Coverage Ratios at September 30, 2020
HOUSTON, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: KYN) today provided a summary unaudited statement of assets and liabilities and
announced its net asset value and asset coverage ratios under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the “1940 Act”) as of September 30, 2020.
As of September 30, 2020, the Company’s net assets were $675 million, and its net asset value per share was $5.33. As of September 30, 2020, the Company’s asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to senior securities representing indebtedness was 602% and the Company’s asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to total leverage (debt and preferred stock) was 283%.
|Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc.
|Statement of Assets and Liabilities
|September 30, 2020
|(Unaudited)
|(in millions)
|Investments
|$
|971.6
|Cash and cash equivalents
|35.2
|Receivable for securities sold
|3.2
|Deposits
|-
|Accrued income
|0.7
|Current tax asset, net
|36.3
|Other assets
|0.8
|Total assets
|1,047.8
|Notes
|173.3
|Unamortized notes issuance costs
|(0.4
|)
|Preferred stock
|195.7
|Unamortized preferred stock issuance costs
|(1.9
|)
|Total leverage
|366.7
|Payable for securities purchased
|2.1
|Other liabilities
|4.5
|Deferred tax liability
|-
|Total liabilities
|6.6
|Net assets
|$
|674.5
The Company had 126,447,554 common shares outstanding as of September 30, 2020.
0 Kommentare