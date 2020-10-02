 

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT) on Behalf of Investors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.10.2020   

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation of Fulton Financial Corporation ("Fulton" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: FULT) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On September 28, 2020, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) announced that Fulton had been charged with accounting and disclosure violations. Specifically, the SEC stated that, in two quarters in which Fulton was on track to meet or beat analyst consensus EPS estimates, Fulton included a valuation allowance that “was at odds” with its reported methodology. Then, in mid-2017, “Fulton belatedly reversed the valuation allowance, increasing its EPS by a penny in a quarter when it otherwise would have fallen short of consensus estimates.”

On this news, the Company’s share price fell sharply during intraday trading on September 29, 2020.

If you purchased Fulton securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com.

