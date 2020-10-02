 

DGAP-News ENCAVIS AG: SCOPE Ratings affirms investment grade issuer rating BBB- with stable outlook

DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG / Key word(s): Rating/Financing
ENCAVIS AG: SCOPE Ratings affirms investment grade issuer rating BBB- with stable outlook

02.10.2020 / 07:05
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Corporate News

SCOPE Ratings affirms its investment grade issuer rating BBB-
with stable outlook on Encavis AG

Hamburg, October 2nd, 2020 - SDAX-listed solar park and wind farm operator Encavis AG (Prime Standard, ISIN: DE0006095003) has been rated again by SCOPE Ratings (SCOPE) in an updated analysis affirming the investment grade issuer rating (BBB-). The outlook for the rating is Stable. The affirmation reflects SCOPE's view on Encavis' protected business model, continuously improving diversification and robust debt protection and liquidity.

SCOPE has affirmed its BBB-/Stable issuer rating on Encavis AG and its financing subsidiary Encavis Finance BV. Concurrently, SCOPE affirmed the long-term ratings for senior unsecured debt at BBB-, and BB for subordinated (hybrid) debt such as the convertible hybrid bond (ISIN: DE000A19NPE8) and for short-term debt at S-2.

The BBB-/Stable issuer rating remains strongly supported by SCOPE's view on Encavis' protected business model. The Company's business profile is bolstered by the prioritised feed-in of generated electricity under availability-based remuneration schemes and risk mitigation through long-term power purchase agreements from a generation portfolio of more than 1.7 GWp from solar and wind power plants across Europe (ESG: credit-positive environmental risk factor). Given the remuneration model for generated electricity and the nature of wind and solar power plants, Encavis' operating performance is broadly unexposed to CoVid-19 related lockdowns (evidenced by the robust EBITDA margin of around 80% for H1 2020).

Cash flow fluctuations instead tend to be impacted by weather effects, an uncertainty which SCOPE expects to be reduced over the next few years with the execution of the Company's "Fast Forward 2025" growth strategy, which earmarks a doubling of capacities by 2025 (3.4 GW in 2025E against 1.8 GW at year-end 2020E). The continued ramp-up of the generation portfolio with portfolio additions in uncorrelated regions, e.g. the two new solar power plants in Spain, will significantly reduce incremental effects from specific generation assets or regions in the overall portfolio.

