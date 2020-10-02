 

BGHL (GBP) NAV(s)

                                      BOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED

Ordinary Shares

The Directors of Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited would like to announce the following information for the Company.

Close of business 01 Oct 2020.

Estimated NAV

  Euro Shares Sterling Shares
Estimated NAV €    23.8689 £    21.1367
Estimated MTD return      0.24 %      0.24 %
Estimated YTD return      4.23 %      2.42 %
Estimated ITD return    138.69 %    111.37 %

NAV and returns are calculated net of management and performance fees

Market information

Euro Shares Amsterdam (AEX) London (LSE)
Market Close €    17.20 N/A
Premium/discount to estimated NAV    -27.94 % N/A
     
Sterling Shares Amsterdam (AEX) London (LSE)
Market Close N/A GBX 1,500.00
Premium/discount to estimated NAV N/A    -29.03 %

Transactions in own securities purchased into treasury

Ordinary Shares Euro Shares Sterling Shares
Number of shares N/A N/A
Average Price N/A N/A
Range of Price N/A N/A

           

                                           

