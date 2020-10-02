 

AB Linas Agro Group seeks to acquire a group of companies KG Group

AB Linas Agro Group has signed share purchase and sale agreements with the shareholders of AB Kauno Grūdai, AB Kaišiadorių Paukštynas and AB Vilniaus Paukštynas with the aim to acquire the block stock of shares of these and related companies. The total amount of the transaction is not disclosed by agreement of the parties. The transaction will require the permission of the Competition Council.

By joining the forces of two Lithuanian owned business groups operating for almost three decades, a strong agribusiness and food production company operating in the Baltic States will emerge, which will be able to successfully compete in the Baltic, Polish, Scandinavian and other Eastern and Western European markets.

“The transaction is very considerable, and we hope to complete it in the spring of 2021. We are confident that this step will open new opportunities for us - let us establish ourselves in the food production sector and build a vertically integrated agri-food company that will create higher added value to the customers in all businesses”, says Darius Zubas Chairman of the Board of AB Linas Agro Group.

AB Linas Agro Group together with its subsidiaries has over 2,100 employees. The financial year of the Group begins on 1 July. Consolidated revenue of AB Linas Agro Group in twelve months of 2019/20 financial year totaled EUR 658 million, net profit was EUR 9 million, assets amounted to EUR 405 million.

AB Kauno Grūdai together with Vilnius and Kaišiadorys poultry companies and other subsidiaries form one of the most successful groups of food production companies having 3,900 employees. In 2019, the consolidated group's revenue amounted to EUR 563 million. The net profit was EUR 5.4 million, assets amounted to EUR 332 million.

“Over the decades, together with the team I am proud of, we have managed to create one of the most successful groups of companies in Lithuania, whose activities cover the entire production chain from the field to the table. Operating in an international market, we watch how the giants of the global market merge their assets and businesses, pushing smaller companies out of the market. We understand that Lithuanian businesses also need to unite as soon as possible. Linas Agro Group and KG Group are groups of companies of a similar type and way of thinking: both are owned by Lithuanians and pay taxes in Lithuania, have a deep understanding of business, customers and employees, are well familiar to the international market and successfully operate in it. I am convinced that by joining the forces of both companies, the work I have started will be successfully continued, the companies will strengthen and even in high competition will create success stories of Lithuanian products not only in the local but in the global market as well“, says Tautvydas Barštys, the founder of KG Group.

