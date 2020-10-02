Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft: BENDIX COMMERCIAL VEHICLE SYSTEMS ACQUIRES FULL OWNERSHIP OF BENDIX SPICER FOUNDATION BRAKE JOINT VENTURE WITH DANA INCORPORATED

Barbara Gould or Ken Kesegich or Jeff Cole

BENDIX COMMERCIAL VEHICLE SYSTEMS ACQUIRES

FULL OWNERSHIP OF BENDIX SPICER FOUNDATION BRAKE

JOINT VENTURE WITH DANA INCORPORATED

Wheel-End Business to Be Incorporated into Bendix as Part of Focus on Traffic Safety,

Advanced Driver Assistance Functions, and Automated Driving Solutions



ELYRIA, Ohio - Oct. 1, 2020 - Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems LLC (Bendix) - a subsidiary of Knorr-Bremse, the global market leader for braking systems and a leading supplier of other rail and commercial vehicle systems - today announced it has acquired full ownership of Bendix Spicer Foundation Brake LLC (BSFB), the joint venture it formed in 2004 with Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN). Dana had previously held a 20% stake in the joint venture. Bendix will immediately incorporate the wheel-end business as one of its five Centers of Competency (CoC) and change the name to Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems LLC effective January 1, 2021.

On June 30, 2004, Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems and Dana Incorporated launched BSFB with one simple goal: to be the industry's first choice for foundation braking systems. The joint venture combined the air disc brake, slack adjuster, and actuator business units from Bendix with the foundation drum brake business from Dana. Both companies contributed product and technology, as well as manufacturing and distribution leadership.

The Bendix wheel-end CoC will remain based in Elyria, and will continue operating its R&D Center in Kalamazoo, Mich., as well as the newly expanded state-of-the-art wheel-end manufacturing plant in Bowling Green, Ky.

