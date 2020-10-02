 

Arbuthnot Specialist Finance Limited Adopts nCino to Complement its Relationship-led Approach with Best-in-Class Technology

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.10.2020, 08:30  |  59   |   |   

Real estate finance specialist is utilising nCino’s cloud-based Bank Operating System to deliver unparalleled broker and client lending experience

LONDON, Oct. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNO), a pioneer in cloud banking and digital transformation solutions for the global financial services industry, today announced that Arbuthnot Specialist Finance Limited (ASFL), the short-term property finance arm of Arbuthnot Latham, is using the nCino Bank Operating System to help enable a dynamic and flexible approach to real estate funding that is driven by relationships and modern technology.

After establishing the business and ahead of growing it further, ASFL made several strategic hires across departments and recognised the need to update its technology to better align with its rapidly growing headcount and client expansion. By selecting and implementing the nCino Bank Operating System, ASFL now has a single platform in a cloud-native environment to manage the end-to-end lending process for individuals or corporate borrowers who want fast and efficient finance.

The nCino platform will allow for the submission of loan applications, loan progress to be monitored and documentation to be shared digitally. This will help reduce the time from loan submission to credit approval by streamlining processes. In addition, nCino allows multiple users to work on a case simultaneously, which will increase the total amount of loans that ASFL can process overall.

“The nCino platform has provided us the digital capabilities needed to effectively serve the needs of our borrowers despite the challenges caused by the ongoing pandemic,” said Shoaib Bux, Joint MD at Arbuthnot Specialist Finance. “We are continuing to support our clients across the country through streamlined operations as a result of nCino - from referral through decisioning and disbursement - which has created faster decision times, more transparency and greater efficiencies. Being able to collaborate, even remotely, from origination to in-life management on a single platform has uncovered many benefits and we’re excited to continue to grow our use of nCino to create an unparalleled broker and client experience.”

