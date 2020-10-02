Korian Bolsters Its Position in Mental Health, Entering Into Exclusive Discussions for the Acquisition of Inicea, the Sector’s Third Largest French Operator

Korian (Paris:KORI), the European leader in care and support services for the elderly and dependent, has entered into exclusive negotiations for the acquisition of Inicea, the third largest private psychiatry player in France, with Antin Infrastructure Partners, an independent private equity firm focused on infrastructure investments, for a total consideration of c. 360 M€ of which c. 140 M€ is real estate.

Sophie Boissard, Chief Executive Officer of Korian, said: “With the addition of Inicea to Korian, we are bolstering our mental health activities and creating a dedicated business unit to better respond to public health needs of the regions in which we operate. This is first and foremost the coming together of two teams that share the same values and the same high standards of social and environmental responsibility for our patients, residents, employees, their families and all our stakeholders around a common medical goal: the development of local ambulatory services.”

Pierre Forest, Chief Executive Officer of Inicea, commented: “Inicea has grown over the past years with the support of Antin Infrastructure Partners to become a renowned mental health operator in France, in particular by developing the original concept of independent day hospitals, which creates a solution of greater local proximity. We are delighted to be joining Korian, who we know through its activities in psychiatric care. We are convinced that with the help and expertise of Korian’s teams, in particular in digital expertise and innovative technologies, we will start a new stage of our development by putting into action an ambitious project in response to the growing demand for psychiatric care.”

Angelika Schöchlin, Senior Partner at Antin Infrastructure Partners, declared: “We are proud to have supported Inicea in its development over the course of the last four years, allowing it to increase its number of establishments from 10 to 19 with the construction of 6 day hospitals and the acquisition of 3 clinics. Inicea has developed the quality of its patient care through an ambitious investment program within its real estate portfolio, specifically by means of renovation and extension projects. We are confident that joining Korian will allow the Group to further accelerate its development in the private psychiatry market.”