 

Korian Bolsters Its Position in Mental Health, Entering Into Exclusive Discussions for the Acquisition of Inicea, the Sector’s Third Largest French Operator

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.10.2020, 08:34  |  85   |   |   

Regulatory News:

Not for distribution directly or indirectly in the United States, Australia or Japan.

Korian (Paris:KORI), the European leader in care and support services for the elderly and dependent, has entered into exclusive negotiations for the acquisition of Inicea, the third largest private psychiatry player in France, with Antin Infrastructure Partners, an independent private equity firm focused on infrastructure investments, for a total consideration of c. 360 M€ of which c. 140 M€ is real estate.

The transaction has been unanimously approved by Korian’s Board of Directors. It remains subject to customary conditions precedent1. Closing is expected during Q4 2020.

Sophie Boissard, Chief Executive Officer of Korian, said: “With the addition of Inicea to Korian, we are bolstering our mental health activities and creating a dedicated business unit to better respond to public health needs of the regions in which we operate. This is first and foremost the coming together of two teams that share the same values and the same high standards of social and environmental responsibility for our patients, residents, employees, their families and all our stakeholders around a common medical goal: the development of local ambulatory services.”

Pierre Forest, Chief Executive Officer of Inicea, commented: “Inicea has grown over the past years with the support of Antin Infrastructure Partners to become a renowned mental health operator in France, in particular by developing the original concept of independent day hospitals, which creates a solution of greater local proximity. We are delighted to be joining Korian, who we know through its activities in psychiatric care. We are convinced that with the help and expertise of Korian’s teams, in particular in digital expertise and innovative technologies, we will start a new stage of our development by putting into action an ambitious project in response to the growing demand for psychiatric care.”

Angelika Schöchlin, Senior Partner at Antin Infrastructure Partners, declared: “We are proud to have supported Inicea in its development over the course of the last four years, allowing it to increase its number of establishments from 10 to 19 with the construction of 6 day hospitals and the acquisition of 3 clinics. Inicea has developed the quality of its patient care through an ambitious investment program within its real estate portfolio, specifically by means of renovation and extension projects. We are confident that joining Korian will allow the Group to further accelerate its development in the private psychiatry market.”

Seite 1 von 6
Korian Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
World of Warcraft: Shadowlands Delayed to Later This Year
Gilead Sciences Update on Supply and Distribution of Veklury (remdesivir) in the United States
UBS and Banco do Brasil Launch UBS BB Investment Bank and Unveil the Firm’s Leadership Team
Hyliion Inc. and Tortoise Acquisition Corp. Announce Closing of Business Combination, Hyliion to ...
Pfizer Receives FDA Fast Track Designation for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Investigational Gene ...
Newmont Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Call
Hims & Hers, a Multi-Specialty Telehealth Platform, to Become Publicly-Traded via Merger with ...
CommScope Announces Leadership Transition
Polaris RZR Factory Racing Takes on Dakar for the First Time
P&G Professional Partners With Lyft to Develop New Cleaning Guide for Drivers
Titel
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
MobileIron to Be Acquired by Ivanti to Secure Every Endpoint and Power the Everywhere Enterprise
Halo Announces Mailing of Information Circular and Proposed Nominee for Board of Directors
Halo Completes the Acquisition of Cannafeels
Almonty Announces Positive Q2-2020 EBITDA From Mining Operations(1) of $1,977,000 and the Filing of ...
AT&T Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common Shares
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Presents Information on Edasalonexent, a Potential Foundational Therapy ...
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Humanigen Announces One-for-Five Reverse Stock Split
Ciena Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01:35 Uhr
Jean-Pierre Durpieu Appointed Chairman of Korian’s Board of Directors

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.07.20
2
KORIAN-Medica - Alten- und Pflegeheime, auch in Deutschland