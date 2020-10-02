Announcement of the final Offer price

AB Ignitis Grupė, (hereinafter – Ignitis Grupė or „the Company”) identification code 301844044, registered office placed at Žvejų str. 14, Vilnius, Republic of Lithuania. The total nominal value of issued bonds 900 000 000 EUR; ISIN codes XS1646530565; XS1853999313; XS2177349912.

“Ignitis grupė”, a leading utility and renewable energy company in the Baltic region, following its announcement on 21 September 2020 regarding the offer price range and the publication of the Prospectus, today announces the successful pricing of its initial public offering (the “IPO” or the “Offering”) of Ignitis grupė ordinary shares (the “Shares”) and global depository receipts representing the Shares (the “GDRs”, and together with the Shares, the “Offer Securities”). One GDR represents an interest in one Share.