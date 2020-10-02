 

FLSmidth to acquire digital optimisation firm KnowledgeScape

PRESS RELEASE, COPENHAGEN, DENMARK

FLSmidth confirms the signing of a definitive agreement for the acquisition of KnowledgeScape, a global leader in digital optimisation solutions for the mineral processing industry.

The addition of KnowledgeScape’s advanced solutions to FLSmidth’s already robust digital ENABLR portfolio will deliver an expanded and exciting range of benefits to customers, from increased automation to improved reliability and enhanced productivity. The KnowledgeScape portfolio has documented capabilities in increasing the total output of a processing plant by 4-10%. At the same time, their solutions reduce power, water and reagent consumption, which contribute significantly to the goals of FLSmidth’s MissionZero sustainability strategy.

“With this acquisition, FLSmidth reinforces a strong track record of M&A and integration, with special emphasis on the retention of local talent. This acquisition will further solidify FLSmidth as a leading supplier of digital optimisation to the minerals processing industry,” adds Mikko Tepponen, CDO at FLSmidth.

Dustin Collins, CEO, KnowledgeScape, states: “We are excited to join FLSmidth and become a part of its amazing team of mining solutions experts. We are looking forward to providing FLSmidth customers with ever improving optimisation technologies that save costs, time, and drive sustainability.”

 

Contacts

Media inquiries
Rasmus Windfeld, +45 40 44 60 60, rwin@flsmidth.com

FLSmidth delivers sustainable productivity to the global mining and cement industries. We deliver market-leading engineering, equipment and service solutions to our customers enabling them to improve performance, drive down costs and reduce environmental impact. With MissionZero, our 2030 ambition is to enable zero emission and zero waste (water, energy) in cement production and mining. Our operations span the globe and our 11,700 employees are present in more than 60 countries. In 2019, FLSmidth generated revenue of DKK 20,6 billion. www.flsmidth.com

