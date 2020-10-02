FLSmidth to acquire digital optimisation firm KnowledgeScape

PRESS RELEASE, COPENHAGEN, DENMARK

FLSmidth confirms the signing of a definitive agreement for the acquisition of KnowledgeScape, a global leader in digital optimisation solutions for the mineral processing industry.

The addition of KnowledgeScape’s advanced solutions to FLSmidth’s already robust digital ENABLR portfolio will deliver an expanded and exciting range of benefits to customers, from increased automation to improved reliability and enhanced productivity. The KnowledgeScape portfolio has documented capabilities in increasing the total output of a processing plant by 4-10%. At the same time, their solutions reduce power, water and reagent consumption, which contribute significantly to the goals of FLSmidth’s MissionZero sustainability strategy.