 

Correction Announcement of the final Offer price

﻿Attached pricing statement

AB Ignitis Grupė, (hereinafter – Ignitis Grupė or „the Company”) identification code 301844044, registered office placed at Žvejų str. 14, Vilnius, Republic of Lithuania. The total nominal value of issued bonds 900 000 000 EUR; ISIN codes XS1646530565; XS1853999313; XS2177349912.

“Ignitis grupė”, a leading utility and renewable energy company in the Baltic region, following its announcement on 21 September 2020 regarding the offer price range and the publication of the Prospectus, today announces the successful pricing of its initial public offering (the “IPO” or the “Offering”) of Ignitis grupė ordinary shares (the “Shares”) and global depository receipts representing the Shares (the “GDRs”, and together with the Shares, the “Offer Securities”). One GDR represents an interest in one Share.

Offer Highlights

  • The Offer Price has been set at €22.50 per Share and €22.50 per GDR.
  • Based on the Offer Price, the market capitalisation of the Company will be approximately €1,671.4 million at the commencement of conditional dealings on the Nasdaq Vilnius Stock Exchange and the Offer will raise gross proceeds of €450 million.
  • The Offer is solely comprised of new shares issued.
  • The Offer comprises 20,000,000 Shares and consists of two tranches: 1) a tranche of securities in the form of Shares and GDRs offered to institutional investors and 2) a tranche of securities in the form of Shares offered to retail investors who are residents of Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia.
  • Institutional investors were allocated 18,130,699 Shares in the form of Shares and GDRs. The institutional tranche attracted strong and well-diversified global demand, in particular from both international and local asset managers. UK-based institutional investors account for approximately one third of the overall demand. The IPO saw strong participation from Baltic institutional investors led by local pension funds. The remaining demand came from a balanced mix of Nordic, Continental European and other global institutional investors.
  • Retail investors subscribed for 1,869,301 Shares in the Offering. The Company highly values the strong backing by retail investors and decided to allocate all of them 100% of subscribed Shares. They comprise 9.3% of the total Offer. 6,827 retail investors participated in the IPO of which 4,691 were from Lithuania, 1,836 from Estonia and 300 from Latvia.
  • In connection with the Offering, the Group has appointed Swedbank AB (in cooperation with Kepler Cheuvreux S.A.) ("Swedbank") as stabilisation manager in respect of the Offer Securities (the “Stabilisation Manager”). The Stabilisation Manager has the right to acquire up to 10% of the total number of shares and GDRs offered in order to stabilise the price of the Offer Securities at a level higher than that which may otherwise prevail if stabilisation actions were not taken.
  • Immediately following Admission, the Offer Securities will represent 26.9 percent of the Company's issued share capital. The Republic of Lithuania, through the Ministry of Finance, will remain the Company’s controlling shareholder (the “Principal Shareholder”) with a shareholding of 73.1 percent of the Company’s issued share capital upon Admission. Should stabilisation trades take place and the Company buy back shares from the Stabilisation Manager, the stake of the Principal Shareholder may increase to up to approximately 75 percent.

Darius Maikštėnas, CEO and Chairman of the Management Board said:

Zeit Titel
08:53 Uhr
Announcement of the final Offer price
30.09.20
Preliminary financial data of Ignitis Group for 8 months of 2020
30.09.20
AB Ignitis grupė announcement on pricing guidance
29.09.20
Detailed information on the pre-emptive right of the former minority shareholders of ESO and Ignitis gamyba to acquire shares of Ignitis Group
23.09.20
Regarding entering into a contract for financing with the European Investment Bank
23.09.20
AB Ignitis Grupė reached the settlement agreement with V. Martikonis, a shareholder of its subsidiary AB Ignitis gamyba
22.09.20
Ignitis Group invites retail investors to the presentation of the company's IPO
21.09.20
Announcement of Price Range and Publication of Approved Prospectus of AB Ignitis Grupė
17.09.20
Regarding the approved rules for granting shares of AB Ignitis grupė
17.09.20
UAB Ignitis renewables concluded a transaction for the acquisition of a portfolio of solar parks which are being developed in Poland