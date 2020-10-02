LyondellBasell and Sasol form Integrated Polyethylene Joint Venture
Houston and Johannesburg (ots/PRNewswire) - - LyondellBasell to acquire 50
percent of certain Sasol assets in Louisiana
LyondellBasell (NYSE: LYB) and Sasol (JSE: SOL) (NYSE: SSL) today announced they
have entered into a definitive agreement to form a 50/50 joint venture (JV)
through which LyondellBasell will acquire 50 percent of Sasol's 1.5 MM ton
ethane cracker, 0.9 MM ton low and linear-low density polyethylene plants and
associated infrastructure for a total consideration of US$2 Billion. The
agreement includes customary rights for each partner regarding the potential
future sale of its ownership interest. The JV will operate under the name
Louisiana Integrated PolyEthylene JV LLC.
"This investment represents a unique opportunity to bring together the best of
both companies and create deep, long-term value while immediately realizing the
many benefits of new, strategically-located, world-scale assets," said Bob
Patel, CEO of LyondellBasell. "This approach is consistent with our strategy of
investing in high quality assets that meet our threshold for value creation,
while also maintaining our investment grade rating and commitment to our
dividend. The transaction is expected to be accretive to both cash flow and EPS
within one year with significant upside as market conditions continue to
improve."
"We are very pleased to have LyondellBasell join us as a key partner in our U.S.
Base Chemicals Business in Lake Charles. LyondellBasell is the ideal partner to
ensure the success of these world-class assets with its deep expertise in
commodity chemicals," said Fleetwood Grobler, President and CEO, Sasol. "This
milestone coincides with our 70-year anniversary and represents a significant
step in creating Future Sasol, which will be a more sustainable and resilient
business for the long-term. We're excited about this joint venture and look
forward to building a mutually beneficial and successful partnership with
LyondellBasell."
Strategic and financial benefits
The JV's newly constructed assets are strategically located on the U.S. Gulf
Coast, with access to low-cost feedstock, storage and logistics infrastructure.
LyondellBasell's investment in the JV allows the company to expand in a core
area of its business and leverages the company's operational and commercial
strengths. Additionally, by investing in these assets, the company will realize
immediate returns and eliminate customary construction risks associated with new
project execution.
This transaction represents a significant step for Sasol in achieving its
financial and strategic objectives by reducing net debt and rapidly shifting the
company's portfolio towards specialty chemicals. Sasol undertook a process to
