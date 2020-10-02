LyondellBasell and Sasol form Integrated Polyethylene Joint Venture

Houston and Johannesburg (ots/PRNewswire) - - LyondellBasell to acquire 50

percent of certain Sasol assets in Louisiana



LyondellBasell (NYSE: LYB) and Sasol (JSE: SOL) (NYSE: SSL) today announced they

have entered into a definitive agreement to form a 50/50 joint venture (JV)

through which LyondellBasell will acquire 50 percent of Sasol's 1.5 MM ton

ethane cracker, 0.9 MM ton low and linear-low density polyethylene plants and

associated infrastructure for a total consideration of US$2 Billion. The

agreement includes customary rights for each partner regarding the potential

future sale of its ownership interest. The JV will operate under the name

Louisiana Integrated PolyEthylene JV LLC.



"This investment represents a unique opportunity to bring together the best of

both companies and create deep, long-term value while immediately realizing the

many benefits of new, strategically-located, world-scale assets," said Bob

Patel, CEO of LyondellBasell. "This approach is consistent with our strategy of

investing in high quality assets that meet our threshold for value creation,

while also maintaining our investment grade rating and commitment to our

dividend. The transaction is expected to be accretive to both cash flow and EPS

within one year with significant upside as market conditions continue to

improve."







Base Chemicals Business in Lake Charles. LyondellBasell is the ideal partner to

ensure the success of these world-class assets with its deep expertise in

commodity chemicals," said Fleetwood Grobler, President and CEO, Sasol. "This

milestone coincides with our 70-year anniversary and represents a significant

step in creating Future Sasol, which will be a more sustainable and resilient

business for the long-term. We're excited about this joint venture and look

forward to building a mutually beneficial and successful partnership with

LyondellBasell."



Strategic and financial benefits



The JV's newly constructed assets are strategically located on the U.S. Gulf

Coast, with access to low-cost feedstock, storage and logistics infrastructure.



LyondellBasell's investment in the JV allows the company to expand in a core

area of its business and leverages the company's operational and commercial

strengths. Additionally, by investing in these assets, the company will realize

immediate returns and eliminate customary construction risks associated with new

project execution.



This transaction represents a significant step for Sasol in achieving its

financial and strategic objectives by reducing net debt and rapidly shifting the

company's portfolio towards specialty chemicals. Sasol undertook a process to Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 5



