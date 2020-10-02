 

Janus Henderson to Report Third Quarter 2020 Results

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE/ASX: JHG) will announce its third quarter 2020 results on Thursday 29 October 2020 at 4am EDT, 8am GMT, 7pm AEDT. A conference call and webcast to discuss the results will be held at 8am EDT, 12pm GMT, 11pm AEDT.

Those wishing to participate should call:

From:

 

United Kingdom

0800 358 6377 (toll free)

US and Canada

800 239 9838 (toll free)

Australia

1 800 573 793 (toll free)

All other countries

+1 323 794 2551 (this is not a toll free number)

 

 

Conference ID

7246170

Access to the webcast and accompanying slides will be available via the investor relations section of Janus Henderson’s website (ir.janushenderson.com). A webcast replay will be available for a period of at least seven days following the call.

About Janus Henderson

Janus Henderson Group (JHG) is a leading global active asset manager dedicated to helping investors achieve long-term financial goals through a broad range of investment solutions, including equities, fixed income, quantitative equities, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies.

At 30 June 2020, Janus Henderson had approximately US$337 billion in assets under management, more than 2,000 employees, and offices in 27 cities worldwide. Headquartered in London, the company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX).

