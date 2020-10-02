 

NIO Inc. Provides September and Third Quarter 2020 Delivery Update

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.10.2020, 10:00  |  162   |   |   

Company Achieved New Record-High Monthly and Quarterly Deliveries

  • NIO delivered 4,708 vehicles in September 2020, increasing by 133.2% year-over-year

  • NIO delivered 12,206 vehicles in the three months ended September 2020, increasing by 154.3% year-over-year
  • NIO delivered 26,375 vehicles in 2020 in total, increasing by 113.7% year-over-year
  • NIO began deliveries of the EC6 in late September 2020 and cumulative deliveries of ES8, ES6 and EC6 as of September 30, 2020 reached 58,288

SHANGHAI, China, Oct. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NIO Inc. (“NIO” or the “Company”) (NYSE: NIO), a pioneer in China’s premium smart electric vehicle market, today provided its September and third quarter 2020 delivery results.

NIO delivered 4,708 vehicles in September 2020, a new monthly record representing a strong 133.2% year-over-year growth. The deliveries consisted of 3,210 ES6s, the Company’s 5-seater high-performance premium smart electric SUV, 1,482 ES8s, the Company’s 6-seater and 7-seater flagship premium smart electric SUV, and 16 EC6s, the Company’s 5-seater premium electric coupe SUV. NIO delivered 12,206 vehicles in the third quarter of 2020, representing an increase of 154.3% year-over-year and exceeding the higher end of the Company’s quarterly guidance. As of September 30, 2020, cumulative deliveries of the ES8, ES6 and EC6 reached 58,288 vehicles, of which 26,375 were delivered in 2020.

About NIO Inc.

NIO Inc. is a pioneer in China’s premium smart electric vehicle market. Founded in November 2014, NIO’s mission is to shape a joyful lifestyle. NIO aims to build a community starting with smart EVs to share joy and grow together with users. NIO designs, jointly manufactures, and sells smart and connected premium electric vehicles, driving innovations in next-generation technologies in connectivity, autonomous driving, and artificial intelligence. Redefining the user experience, NIO provides users with comprehensive, convenient, and innovative charging solutions and other user-centric services. NIO began deliveries of the ES8, a 7-seater flagship premium electric SUV in China in June 2018, and its variant, the 6-seater ES8, in March 2019. NIO officially launched the ES6, a 5-seater high-performance premium electric SUV, in December 2018 and began deliveries of the ES6 in June 2019. NIO officially launched the EC6, a 5-seater premium electric coupe SUV, in December 2019 and began first deliveries of the EC6 in late September 2020.

