 

Oiltanking Antwerp Gas Terminal inaugurates the largest butane storage tank in Europe

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
02.10.2020, 10:12  |  50   |   |   


DGAP-Media / 02.10.2020 / 10:12

Antwerp, October 2, 2020 - Oiltanking Antwerp Gas Terminal N.V. (OTAGT) successfully commissioned a fully refrigerated, double containment tank of 135,000 cbm, thereby doubling its storage capacity. The tank is designed to store butane on behalf of INEOS and marks a first step in the terminal's expansion plans. A second fully refrigerated tank with similar storage dimensions is currently under construction at OTAGT.

With a diameter of 87 meters and a height of 59 meters, the tank does not go unnoticed when visiting the left bank of the port of Antwerp. The order of magnitude of the project becomes apparent when taking note of some facts and figures. The tank structure contains approximately 43,600 cbm of concrete - delivered by 5,400 trucks - and 9,750 tons of steel. After 950,000 contractor working hours, 3,600 toolbox meetings and over 2,600 safety walks, the tank was ready to put into service.

Douglas van der Wiel, Senior Vice President EMEA, comments: "By completing this project, Oiltanking reiterates its capability as a world class service provider for gas logistics. The Oiltanking brand represents quality backed by highly experienced and skilled people, working together as a team. This project had its challenges along the way, but the project team managed to progress the construction in accordance with all applicable standards and more importantly in a safe way. We would obviously like to thank INEOS for its continued trust in our company as well as our employees, our main contractor TGE, and all other stakeholders involved for the hard work put in enabling us to reach this milestone."

OTAGT herewith reaffirms its position as leading gas storage hub within the ARA region (Antwerp-Rotterdam-Amsterdam). Oiltanking GmbH acquired OTAGT in 2016 in light of its strategy to further expand its chemicals and gas assets portfolio. Apart from being located in the petrochemical heart of Europe, the terminal is heavily integrated with the surrounding industry and connected to all major pipeline networks.

Oiltanking Antwerp Gas Terminal NV, a fully-owned subsidiary of Oiltanking GmbH, is located in the port of Antwerp and is one of the largest independent terminals in Europe for storage, throughput and distribution of LPG's and petrochemical gases.

Oiltanking GmbH is a subsidiary of Marquard & Bahls, a Hamburg-based company that operates in the fields of supply, trading and logistics of energy & chemicals. Oiltanking is one of the largest independent tank storage providers for petroleum products, gases and chemicals worldwide. The company owns and operates 64 terminals in 24 countries in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific including China and India. Oiltanking has an overall storage capacity of 20.2 million cbm.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Nancy De Groof
Vice President Business Development EMEA
Tel: +32 472 81 08 57
Email: nancy.de.groof@oiltanking.com



End of Media Release

Issuer: Oiltanking GmbH
Key word(s): Energy

02.10.2020 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

1138523  02.10.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1138523&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreet

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: VARTA AG: Veränderungen im Vorstand der VARTA AG
DGAP-News: Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG: Pfeiffer Vacuum announces resignation of CFO
DGAP-News: Fosterville South Exploration Ltd.: Fosterville South meldet längeren Abschnitt von hochgradigen ...
DGAP-News: Fosterville South Exploration Ltd.: Fosterville South Reports Long Interval of High-Grade Gold ...
EQS-Adhoc: Ina Invest buys two fully let properties with great development potential at top locations in ...
DGAP-Adhoc: TUI AG: Stellungnahme zur aktuellen Presseberichterstattung über eine mögliche Kapitalerhöhung ...
DGAP-News: Media and Games Invest plc; Closing of the share purchase and transfer agreement with freenet AG ...
DGAP-DD: Deutsche EuroShop AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Michael Knap resigns prematurely as Chairman of the Supervisory Board of IMMOFINANZ - Bettina ...
DGAP-DD: PREOS Real Estate AG deutsch
Titel
DGAP-News: Commerzbank: Manfred Knof wird neuer Vorstandsvorsitzender
DGAP-News: Northern Data blickt auf ein erfolgreiches 1. Halbjahr und bestätigt Prognose
DGAP-Adhoc: Bayer Aktiengesellschaft: Bayer beschleunigt Transformation, um dem herausfordernden Marktumfeld ...
Makara Mining Corp. veröffentlicht informative Video-Präsentation zum potentiellen ...
DGAP-DD: Deutsche EuroShop AG deutsch
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief Therapeutics Establish Supply and Distribution Agreements for RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: Jens Holstein, CFO von MorphoSys, erklärt seinen Rücktritt zum Jahresende 2020
DGAP-News: Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG: HHLA investiert im Adria-Hafen Triest
DGAP-Adhoc: HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA: HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA: Sale of the front camera software business of HELLA ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Media and Games Invest plc plant Privatplatzierung und beantragt Zweitnotierung am Nasdaq First ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Commerzbank: Manfred Knof wird neuer Vorstandsvorsitzender
EQS-News: Relief Appoints Gilles Della Corte, M.D. as Chief Medical Officer
EQS-News: Relief ernennt Gilles Della Corte, M.D., zum Chief Medical Officer
Eilmeldung: Norsemont Mining läßt die Bombe platzen!
Deutsche Rohstoff AG im „Scale-Talk' - Diskutieren Sie live
DGAP-News: Euro Sun Mining Inc.: Euro Sun gibt Unternehmensupdate
AIXTRON SE: Entscheidender Fortschritt bei Mehrfachsolarzellen gelungen / Rekord-Wirkungsgrad bei ...
Amadeus FiRe AG: Es ist gelungen 100% der Anteile an der GFN AG, Heidelberg, zu erwerben
DGAP-News: GRENKE AG: Wolfgang Grenke äußert sich zum Franchisesystem der GRENKE AG
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...