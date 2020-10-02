 

Stolt-Nielsen Limited Presentation and Conference Call For the Third Quarter of 2020 Results

LONDON, September 30, 2020 – Stolt-Nielsen Limited (Oslo Børs: SNI) will hold a presentation and video conference call to discuss the Company’s unaudited results for the third quarter of 2020 on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 15:00 CEST (09:00 EST, 14:00 BST).

The presentation and video conference will be hosted by:

-           Mr. Niels G. Stolt-Nielsen - Chief Executive Officer, Stolt-Nielsen Limited
-           Mr. Jens F. Grüner-Hegge - Chief Financial Officer, Stolt-Nielsen Limited

Those who wish to watch the live broadcast may access it via:
https://www.stolt-nielsen.com/en/investors/reports-presentations/

Alternatively, you may dial using the following numbers: +44 (0) 8445718892 in the UK, +47 2396 0264 in Norway, and +1 6315107495 in the US or the international number +44 (0) 2071 928000 and quote the conference code: 3478865.  Phone lines will open 30 minutes before the call. 

For additional information please contact:

Jens F. Grüner-Hegge
Chief Financial Officer
UK +44 (0) 20 7611 8985
j.gruner-hegge@stolt.com

Ellie Davison
Head of Corporate Communications
UK +44 (0) 20 7611 8926
e.davison@stolt.com

About Stolt-Nielsen Limited

Stolt-Nielsen (SNL or the ‘Company’)  is a long-term investor and manager of businesses focused on opportunities in logistics, distribution and aquaculture. The Stolt-Nielsen portfolio consists of its three global bulk-liquid and chemicals logistics businesses – Stolt Tankers, Stolthaven Terminals and Stolt Tank Containers – Stolt Sea Farm and a number ofinvestments in LNG. Stolt-Nielsen Limited is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (Oslo Børs: SNI).

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


