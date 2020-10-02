 

bluebird bio Announces European Medicines Agency’s Acceptance of Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) for elivaldogene autotemcel (eli-cel, Lenti-D) Gene Therapy for Cerebral Adrenoleukodystrophy (CALD)

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.10.2020, 11:00  |  60   |   |   

bluebird bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLUE) today announced that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) accepted the company’s marketing authorization application (MAA) for its investigational elivaldogene autotemcel (eli-cel, Lenti-D) gene therapy for the treatment of patients with cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy (CALD). CALD is a fatal neurodegenerative disease primarily affecting young boys.

“CALD is a devastating disease, often marked by rapid neurodegeneration, the development of major functional disabilities, and eventual death. The acceptance of the MAA for eli-cel is a critical milestone in our continued collaboration with the EMA to potentially deliver an autologous gene therapy for boys with CALD,” said Gary Fortin, Ph.D., SVP, severe genetic diseases, bluebird bio. “Data from clinical studies conducted in patients with early CALD suggest eli-cel stabilizes the progression of the disease. If approved, eli-cel would represent the first therapy for CALD that uses a patient’s own hematopoietic stem cells, potentially mitigating the risk of life-threatening immune complications associated with transplant using cells from a donor.”

Data from the Phase 2/3 Starbeam study (ALD-102) formed the basis of the MAA, which is also supported with data from the ongoing Phase 3 ALD-104 study and the long-term follow-up study (LTF-304). The most recent results from these studies were presented at the 46th Annual Meeting of the European Society for Blood and Marrow Transplantation (EBMT 2020) in August 2020.

Eli-cel is a one-time investigational gene therapy designed to add functional copies of the ABCD1 gene into a patient’s own hematopoietic (blood) stem cells (HSCs) that have been transduced ex vivo with the Lenti-D lentiviral vector (LVV). The addition of a functional gene allows patients to produce the adrenoleukodystrophy protein (ALDP), which is thought to allow for the breakdown of very-long-chain fatty acids (VLCFAs) that accumulate to toxic levels in the brain. There is no need for donor HSCs from another person.

The EMA accepted eli-cel gene therapy for the treatment of CALD into its Priorities Medicines scheme (PRIME) in July 2018, and previously granted Orphan Medicinal Product designation to eli-cel. In July 2020, the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the EMA granted an accelerated assessment to eli-cel, potentially reducing the EMA’s active review time of the MAA from 210 days to 150 days.

Seite 1 von 4
bluebird bio Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
World of Warcraft: Shadowlands Delayed to Later This Year
Gilead Sciences Update on Supply and Distribution of Veklury (remdesivir) in the United States
Hyliion Inc. and Tortoise Acquisition Corp. Announce Closing of Business Combination, Hyliion to ...
Newmont Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Call
Pfizer Receives FDA Fast Track Designation for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Investigational Gene ...
Hims & Hers, a Multi-Specialty Telehealth Platform, to Become Publicly-Traded via Merger with ...
Polaris RZR Factory Racing Takes on Dakar for the First Time
CommScope Announces Leadership Transition
Innovative Industrial Properties Expands Real Estate Partnership with Green Thumb Industries at ...
P&G Professional Partners With Lyft to Develop New Cleaning Guide for Drivers
Titel
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
MobileIron to Be Acquired by Ivanti to Secure Every Endpoint and Power the Everywhere Enterprise
Halo Announces Mailing of Information Circular and Proposed Nominee for Board of Directors
Halo Completes the Acquisition of Cannafeels
Almonty Announces Positive Q2-2020 EBITDA From Mining Operations(1) of $1,977,000 and the Filing of ...
AT&T Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common Shares
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Presents Information on Edasalonexent, a Potential Foundational Therapy ...
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Humanigen Announces One-for-Five Reverse Stock Split
Ciena Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
28.09.20
bluebird bio to Present at Jefferies Cell Therapy Virtual Summit
23.09.20
bluebird bio’s LentiGlobin for Sickle Cell Disease Gene Therapy (bb1111) Granted Priority Medicines (PRIME) Designation by European Medicines Agency
22.09.20
U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Accepts for Priority Review Bristol Myers Squibb and bluebird bio Application for Anti-BCMA CAR T Cell Therapy Idecabtagene Vicleucel (Ide-cel, bb2121)
02.09.20
bluebird bio Announces September Investor Events

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.01.20
31
Bluebird Bio - Aktie mit Buyout Phantasie