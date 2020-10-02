DGAP-DD Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft english
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
a) Name
|Title:
|First name:
|Igor
|Last name(s):
|Iraeta Munduate
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
|Position:
|Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
|Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft
b) LEI
|529900DBX574P554QO57
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE0006464506
b) Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|32.60 EUR
|3260.00 EUR
|32.60 EUR
|3260.00 EUR
|32.60 EUR
|3260.00 EUR
|32.60 EUR
|4727.00 EUR
|32.60 EUR
|652.00 EUR
|32.90 EUR
|3290.00 EUR
|32.90 EUR
|3290.00 EUR
|32.90 EUR
|16450.00 EUR
|32.90 EUR
|8225.00 EUR
|32.90 EUR
|9870.00 EUR
|32.90 EUR
|5593.00 EUR
|32.90 EUR
|5000.80 EUR
