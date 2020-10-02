

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



02.10.2020 / 10:59

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Igor Last name(s): Iraeta Munduate

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft

b) LEI

529900DBX574P554QO57

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0006464506

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 32.90 EUR 3290.00 EUR 32.90 EUR 9376.50 EUR 32.90 EUR 559.30 EUR 32.80 EUR 4264.00 EUR 32.90 EUR 2303.00 EUR 32.90 EUR 5000.80 EUR 32.90 EUR 4277.00 EUR 32.90 EUR 4277.00 EUR 32.90 EUR 526.40 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 32.8874 EUR 33874.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2020-09-29; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Tradegate MIC: XGRM

