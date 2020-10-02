Red White & Bloom Announces Additions to Team

The Company is pleased to announce the following new additions to the team, which include a number of new hires to assist in the execution and expansion of the Company’s business plan. The new additions include:

TORONTO, Oct. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. (CSE: RWB and OTC: RWBYF) (“ RWB ” or the “ Company ”) is pleased to announce new additions today to Mid-American Growers (“MAG”), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company and promotions within its team at RWB.

Margeaux Bruner, Director of Compliance & Diversity Inclusion, MAG & RWB

Margeaux Bruner supports the legal, compliance, and government affairs team by assisting with onsite operational compliance across all business entities for MAG/RWB as a Director of Compliance & Diversity Inclusion. As a current member of the Minority Cannabis Business Association Board of Directors and former Political Director for the Michigan Cannabis Industry Association, Bruner assuaged and liaised policy on behalf of membership. Bipartisan appointments; Attorney General Dana Nessel’s Marijuana Policy Workgroup, and former Governor Rick Snyder as a Commissioner for the Impaired Driving Safety Committee representing qualified and registered patients.

Jonathan “Jay” Fentress, Director of Sales and Marketing, MAG

Jay Fentress has sales and marketing experience within varying industries including, cannabis, hemp, food, beverage and tobacco. He spent the last two decades in consumer packaged goods with Altria Group Distribution Company (AGDC), headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. AGCD is an Altria (Consumer Packaged Goods) subsidiary that provides sales, distribution, and consumer engagement services to Altria’s tobacco companies. His experience includes coordinating with and connecting farmers and buyers nationwide for hemp distribution, a key attribute in his current assignment. He also has a background in national and local television in Green Bay, Wisconsin and Pittsburgh. He holds a B.A. in communications from Slippery Rock College, Pa.

Barry McDonald, VP Sales, MAG

Barry McDonald, a former Olympian and NCAA All-American, has occupied many senior level positions in allied industries as well as event and trade show and lifestyle media companies. He is a strategic leader with a strong belief in people development, brand excellence and an ‘anything is possible’ attitude. He has had a proven ability to deliver revenue and operational objectives via strategic planning, goal setting and organizational development. His strong ‘hands on’ leadership approach has proven successful in overcoming obstacles and delivering profitability. He holds B.A. and M.S. degrees in English and Marketing from the University of Illinois, Chicago, where he also was a Division 1 Assistant Coach and received his sports honours.