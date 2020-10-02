 

Red White & Bloom Announces Additions to Team

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.10.2020, 12:30  |  80   |   |   

TORONTO, Oct. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. (CSE: RWB and OTC: RWBYF) (“RWB” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce new additions today to Mid-American Growers (“MAG”), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company and promotions within its team at RWB.

The Company is pleased to announce the following new additions to the team, which include a number of new hires to assist in the execution and expansion of the Company’s business plan. The new additions include:

Margeaux Bruner, Director of Compliance & Diversity Inclusion, MAG & RWB

Margeaux Bruner supports the legal, compliance, and government affairs team by assisting with onsite operational compliance across all business entities for MAG/RWB as a Director of Compliance & Diversity Inclusion.  As a current member of the Minority Cannabis Business Association Board of Directors and former Political Director for the Michigan Cannabis Industry Association, Bruner assuaged and liaised policy on behalf of membership. Bipartisan appointments; Attorney General Dana Nessel’s Marijuana Policy Workgroup, and former Governor Rick Snyder as a Commissioner for the Impaired Driving Safety Committee representing qualified and registered patients.

Jonathan “Jay” Fentress, Director of Sales and Marketing, MAG

Jay Fentress has sales and marketing experience within varying industries including, cannabis, hemp, food, beverage and tobacco. He spent the last two decades in consumer packaged goods with Altria Group Distribution Company (AGDC), headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. AGCD is an Altria (Consumer Packaged Goods) subsidiary that provides sales, distribution, and consumer engagement services to Altria’s tobacco companies. His experience includes coordinating with and connecting farmers and buyers nationwide for hemp distribution, a key attribute in his current assignment. He also has a background in national and local television in Green Bay, Wisconsin and Pittsburgh. He holds a B.A. in communications from Slippery Rock College, Pa.

Barry McDonald, VP Sales, MAG

Barry McDonald, a former Olympian and NCAA All-American, has occupied many senior level positions in allied industries as well as event and trade show and lifestyle media companies. He is a strategic leader with a strong belief in people development, brand excellence and an ‘anything is possible’ attitude. He has had a proven ability to deliver revenue and operational objectives via strategic planning, goal setting and organizational development. His strong ‘hands on’ leadership approach has proven successful in overcoming obstacles and delivering profitability. He holds B.A. and M.S. degrees in English and Marketing from the University of Illinois, Chicago, where he also was a Division 1 Assistant Coach and received his sports honours.

Seite 1 von 5
Red White & Bloom Brands Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Mesoblast Receives Complete Response Letter From the FDA for Biologics License Application for ...
Relay Medical and Fio Corporation Announces High-Volume Manufacturing Partner for its COVID-19 ...
Nanox Announces Live Demonstration of its Nanox.ARC System at Radiology Society of North America ...
NIO Inc. Provides September and Third Quarter 2020 Delivery Update
“Acquiring Expertise”: Michael Saxon, Former Growth Strategist for Altria and Philip Morris International, Appointed to ...
Victory Square Technologies Comments on Recent Promotional Activity Pursuant to OTC Markets Request
Regulus Resources and Osisko Gold Royalties Announce Strategic Partnership
Occidental Announces Sale of its Onshore Assets in Colombia to The Carlyle Group
Hexagon Composites ASA: Mandatory notification of share transfer by primary insider
Bombardier Announces Senior Management Reorganization in Support of its Transition to a Pure-play ...
Titel
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Director Declaration
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
“Looking the Part”: Beyond Tobacco Pack Re-Designed to Align with Tobacco Industry Offerings
Generex Biotechnology Subsidiary NuGenHealth Contracts with Paradise Valley Family Medicine to ...
Mesoblast Receives Complete Response Letter From the FDA for Biologics License Application for ...
CytoDyn to Hold 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders on September 30, 2020
Relay Medical and Fio Corporation Announces High-Volume Manufacturing Partner for its COVID-19 ...
Perseus Mining Acquires Bagoé Gold Project
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
BioNTech und Pfizer erhalten Genehmigung des Paul-Ehrlich-Instituts für deutschen Teil der ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC SECOND QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.09.20
Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. Announces Closing of $25 Million Bought Deal Offering of Units, Including Full Exercise of the Over-Allotment Option
14.09.20
Red White & Bloom Closes Platinum Vape Acquisition Ahead of Previous Timeline Guidance
02.09.20
Red White & Bloom Brands Executes Formal Agreement to Acquire Platinum Vape; Announces Q2 2020 Quarterly Report, First Since Public Debut

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.07.20
12
Red White & Bloom Closes Highly Anticipated Tidal Royalty Merger
19.03.20
11
U.S. DOJ Puts Cannabis MSOs Under the Microscope, New IPOs Could be the Perfect Way to Play the Fall