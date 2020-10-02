 

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. Announces Preliminary Results of Rights Offering

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.10.2020, 12:45  |  44   |   |   

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (the “Fund”) (NYSE: OPP) today announced the preliminary results of its transferable rights offering (the “Offering”) that expired on October 1, 2020 (the “Expiration Date”). In the Offering, the Fund received subscription requests for 473,015 shares of common stock from rights holders. Accordingly, the Fund expects to issue 473,015 new shares of common stock for these subscriptions, pending the receipt of payment for “delivery-guaranteed” subscriptions, on or about October 9, 2020. Gross proceeds from the Offering are expected to total approximately $6.6 million, before expenses.

The foregoing numbers are estimates only. The Fund will announce the final results of the Rights Offering in a press release on or about October 5, 2020.

The Offering’s final subscription price was determined to be $13.88 per share. The subscription price was established pursuant to the terms of the Offering, and based upon the formula equal to 92.5% of the reported net asset value per share on the Expiration Date. The final subscription price is higher than the original estimated subscription price of $13.81 per share. Accordingly, any excess payments will be returned to subscribing rights holder as soon as practicable, in accordance with the prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 26, 2020.

The shares of common stock issued as a result of the rights offering will not be record date shares for the Fund’s monthly distributions paid in August or September 2020.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or constitute a solicitation of an offer to buy.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc.

The investment objective of the Fund is current income and overall total return. The Fund had approximately $267 million of total managed assets1 and 13.4 million shares of common stock outstanding as of August 31, 2020.

The Fund is a closed-end fund and does not continuously issue stock for sale as open-end mutual funds do. The Fund now trades in the secondary market. Investors wishing to buy or sell stock need to place orders through an intermediary or broker. The share price of a closed-end fund is based on the market value.

Risk is inherent in all investing. Investing in any investment company security involves risk, including the risk that you may receive little or no return on your investment or even that you may lose part or all of your investment. Therefore, before investing in the Common Shares, you should consider the risks as well as the other information in the prospectus.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

Investors should consider the Fund's investment objective, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. The prospectus should be read carefully before investing. For more information, please read the prospectus, call your financial professional or call 844.569.4750.

RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC

RiverNorth is an investment management firm founded in 2000 that specializes in opportunistic strategies in niche markets where the potential to exploit inefficiencies is greatest. RiverNorth is the manager to multiple registered and private funds.

1Managed Assets includes assets attributable to leverage and investments in affiliated funds.

RiverNorth is a registered trademark of RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC.

2000-2020 RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. All rights reserved.

RMI000173

RvrNrth DblLine jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Jetzt Fonds ohne Ausgabeaufschlag handeln und dauerhaft Depotgebühren bei comdirect sparen!

  • über 13.000 Investmentfonds ohne Ausgabeaufschlag
  • kostenlose Depotführung
  • über 450 Fonds für Sparpläne ohne Ausgabeaufschlag
  • Sonderkonditionen für Transaktionen

Depotpaket anfordern

Sie haben bereits ein Depot bei comdirect?

Kein Problem. Ein einfacher kostenloser Vermittlerwechsel genügt und Sie können auch von den günstigen Konditionen profitieren.

 Vermittlerwechsel

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
World of Warcraft: Shadowlands Delayed to Later This Year
Hyliion Inc. and Tortoise Acquisition Corp. Announce Closing of Business Combination, Hyliion to ...
Gilead Sciences Update on Supply and Distribution of Veklury (remdesivir) in the United States
Newmont Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Call
Polaris RZR Factory Racing Takes on Dakar for the First Time
Innovative Industrial Properties Expands Real Estate Partnership with Green Thumb Industries at ...
CommScope Announces Leadership Transition
Korian Bolsters Its Position in Mental Health, Entering Into Exclusive Discussions for the ...
P&G Professional Partners With Lyft to Develop New Cleaning Guide for Drivers
Berry Global’s Biesheim, France, Facility Achieves ISCC Plus Certification for the Production of ...
Titel
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
MobileIron to Be Acquired by Ivanti to Secure Every Endpoint and Power the Everywhere Enterprise
Halo Announces Mailing of Information Circular and Proposed Nominee for Board of Directors
Halo Completes the Acquisition of Cannafeels
Almonty Announces Positive Q2-2020 EBITDA From Mining Operations(1) of $1,977,000 and the Filing of ...
AT&T Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common Shares
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Presents Information on Edasalonexent, a Potential Foundational Therapy ...
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Humanigen Announces One-for-Five Reverse Stock Split
Ciena Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results