 Bristol Myers Squibb to Host Virtual Investor Event to Discuss Results from Phase 3 True North Trial Evaluating Zeposia (ozanimod) in Ulcerative Colitis at UEG Week 2020

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) today announced that the company will host a virtual Investor Event on Monday, October 12, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. EDT to discuss results from the Phase 3 True North trial evaluating Zeposia (ozanimod) in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis, which will be presented at United European Gastroenterology (UEG) Week 2020.

Investors and the general public are invited to listen to a live webcast at http://investor.bms.com or by calling the U.S. toll free at 1-800-458-4121 or international +1 313-209-6672, confirmation code: 9071827, or using this link, which becomes active 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time and entering your information to be connected. Materials related to the webcast will be available at the same website prior to the event. An archived edition of the session will be available later that day.

