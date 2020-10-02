UNCF, Bristol Myers Squibb Announce Second Cohort of the Ernest E. Just Postgraduate Fellowship and Extension of Partnership Through 2026

Antentor Hinton Jr., Ph.D. and Cornelius Taabazuing, Ph.D. are the latest outstanding recipients of this highly competitive fellowship. Dr. Hinton is a Senior Research Fellow at the University of Iowa conducting research at the Francois M. Abboud Cardiovascular Research Center, and Dr. Taabazuing is an American Cancer Society Research Fellow working in the Chemical Biology Program at the Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center in New York City. UNCF and Bristol Myers Squibb have also agreed to extend this partnership through 2026. Over that time, eight cohorts of African American scientists will be selected to participate in this fellowship program and engage with Bristol Myers Squibb scientific leaders to learn about biopharmaceutical drug research and development.

The UNCF and Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) today announced the second cohort of the Ernest E. Just Postgraduate Fellowship in the Life Sciences, as well as an extension of the organizations’ innovative partnership that was initially established in 2017.

“We are very excited about the opportunity to extend our partnership with Bristol Myers Squibb and expand the number of E. E. Just fellows in the program with the second cohort of African American scientists,” said Chad Womack, Ph.D., founder of the Ernest E. Just Life Science initiative and the Senior Director for STEM Programs and Initiatives at the UNCF. “Drs. Hinton and Taabazuing are outstanding scientists who have clearly demonstrated a very high level of scientific accomplishment and leadership with their cutting-edge research in their respective fields.”

Womack continued, “We are greatly appreciative of the tremendous support that Bristol Myers Squibb has and continues to provide for this program. It gives us a unique opportunity to assist our fellows in their transition into independent careers as academic scientists or R&D professionals in the biopharma industry. Through this initiative and additional commitment, we will continue to build a community of outstanding African American biomedical scientists.”

Dr. Hinton earned his bachelor’s degree at Winston Salem State University and Ph.D. from the Integrative Molecular Biomedical Sciences program at Baylor College of Medicine. Dr. Hinton’s work is focused on elucidating interactions between mitochondrial lipids and OPA-1 in skeletal muscle. The award will help move his research towards a human model with primary skeletal muscle cell lines and will assist his investigations into how the mitochondrial contact site and cristae organizational system proteins interact with OPA-1 and participate in regulating lipid-mitochondrial dynamics. Dr. Hinton’s research has direct implications for understanding the underlying pathophysiology of Type II Diabetes – a disease that disproportionately affects African Americans.