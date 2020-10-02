 

Humanigen Announces Lenzilumab in COVID-19 Program Updates

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.10.2020, 13:00  |  55   |   |   

Humanigen, Inc., (Nasdaq: HGEN) (“Humanigen”), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on preventing and treating an immune hyper-response called ‘cytokine storm’ with its lead drug candidate lenzilumab, today announced updates on its lenzilumab in COVID-19 development program, including written guidance received from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) following a Type B meeting to obtain feedback on plans for an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA). FDA agreed that the Company’s intended submission may be sufficient to support an EUA request, subject to Phase 3 trial data, and provided guidance and support for the Company’s Biologics License Application and approval pathway. The Company also announced several updates on its Phase 3 registration study with lenzilumab which is continuing to enroll in the U.S. and Brazil, and now has been approved to expand to Mexico. The randomized, placebo-controlled, double-blinded Phase 3 trial currently has a total of 29 approved sites with 24 actively enrolling hospitalized adult COVID-19 patients who require supplemental oxygen and are at high risk of disease progression.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201002005106/en/

“FDA was very helpful and provided clear guidance on our EUA submission plan,” said Cameron Durrant, MD, MBA, chief executive officer of Humanigen. “We are encouraged by our Type B meeting and remain confident in our program and preparedness plans in advance of a potential EUA.”

“Lenzilumab is one of the few Phase 3 treatment options in development for COVID-19 and has the potential to be a first line treatment to improve time to recovery and prevent serious and potentially fatal outcomes in patients who are hospitalized with COVID-19. The addition of new trial sites in Brazil and Mexico expands access to this study, which is especially critical for regions experiencing a surge in cases, including centers which are already enrolling in the US in areas referred to as ‘hot-spots’,” said Dale Chappell, MD, MBA, chief scientific officer of Humanigen. “Trial enrollment continues as we work towards top-line data announcement in the fourth quarter. In parallel, we are furthering our large-scale commercial manufacturing production efforts, having recently announced agreements with Thermo Fisher and Lonza, in addition to Catalent, which are planned to ensure access to lenzilumab if granted EUA.”

Seite 1 von 4
Humanigen Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
World of Warcraft: Shadowlands Delayed to Later This Year
Hyliion Inc. and Tortoise Acquisition Corp. Announce Closing of Business Combination, Hyliion to ...
Gilead Sciences Update on Supply and Distribution of Veklury (remdesivir) in the United States
Newmont Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Call
Polaris RZR Factory Racing Takes on Dakar for the First Time
Innovative Industrial Properties Expands Real Estate Partnership with Green Thumb Industries at ...
CommScope Announces Leadership Transition
Korian Bolsters Its Position in Mental Health, Entering Into Exclusive Discussions for the ...
P&G Professional Partners With Lyft to Develop New Cleaning Guide for Drivers
Berry Global’s Biesheim, France, Facility Achieves ISCC Plus Certification for the Production of ...
Titel
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
MobileIron to Be Acquired by Ivanti to Secure Every Endpoint and Power the Everywhere Enterprise
Halo Announces Mailing of Information Circular and Proposed Nominee for Board of Directors
Halo Completes the Acquisition of Cannafeels
Almonty Announces Positive Q2-2020 EBITDA From Mining Operations(1) of $1,977,000 and the Filing of ...
AT&T Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common Shares
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Presents Information on Edasalonexent, a Potential Foundational Therapy ...
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Humanigen Announces One-for-Five Reverse Stock Split
Ciena Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:00 Uhr
Humanigen Announces COVID-19 Case Report Demonstrating Rapid Resolution and Discharge after Single IND Emergency Use Authorization of Lenzilumab
14.09.20
Humanigen Announces Review of Lenzilumab Phase 3 Study in COVID-19 by Data Safety Monitoring Board     
04.09.20
Humanigen Announces One-for-Five Reverse Stock Split

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18.09.20
50
HGEN ($900 Mio) ...VS..CYDY ($3,2 MRD)