Humanigen Announces Lenzilumab in COVID-19 Program Updates

Humanigen, Inc., (Nasdaq: HGEN) (“Humanigen”), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on preventing and treating an immune hyper-response called ‘cytokine storm’ with its lead drug candidate lenzilumab, today announced updates on its lenzilumab in COVID-19 development program, including written guidance received from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) following a Type B meeting to obtain feedback on plans for an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA). FDA agreed that the Company’s intended submission may be sufficient to support an EUA request, subject to Phase 3 trial data, and provided guidance and support for the Company’s Biologics License Application and approval pathway. The Company also announced several updates on its Phase 3 registration study with lenzilumab which is continuing to enroll in the U.S. and Brazil, and now has been approved to expand to Mexico. The randomized, placebo-controlled, double-blinded Phase 3 trial currently has a total of 29 approved sites with 24 actively enrolling hospitalized adult COVID-19 patients who require supplemental oxygen and are at high risk of disease progression.

“FDA was very helpful and provided clear guidance on our EUA submission plan,” said Cameron Durrant, MD, MBA, chief executive officer of Humanigen. “We are encouraged by our Type B meeting and remain confident in our program and preparedness plans in advance of a potential EUA.”

“Lenzilumab is one of the few Phase 3 treatment options in development for COVID-19 and has the potential to be a first line treatment to improve time to recovery and prevent serious and potentially fatal outcomes in patients who are hospitalized with COVID-19. The addition of new trial sites in Brazil and Mexico expands access to this study, which is especially critical for regions experiencing a surge in cases, including centers which are already enrolling in the US in areas referred to as ‘hot-spots’,” said Dale Chappell, MD, MBA, chief scientific officer of Humanigen. “Trial enrollment continues as we work towards top-line data announcement in the fourth quarter. In parallel, we are furthering our large-scale commercial manufacturing production efforts, having recently announced agreements with Thermo Fisher and Lonza, in addition to Catalent, which are planned to ensure access to lenzilumab if granted EUA.”