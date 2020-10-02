DGAP-News: Daldrup & Söhne AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results Daldrup & Söhne AG significantly increases earnings with successful drilling services business in H1 2020 02.10.2020 / 13:04 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Daldrup & Söhne AG significantly increases earnings with successful drilling services business in H1 2020

- Total output of 23 million EUR 5.5 % above previous year

- EBIT of TEUR 550 (previous year TEUR -977) generated

- Order situation satisfactory, orders on hand at EUR 27 million

- Realignment of the Group bears first fruits

- Equity ratio of 51.7 % (previous year 37.9 %)

- Group forecast 2020: at least EUR 40 million total output,

EBIT margin 2% to 4%

Oberhaching / Ascheberg, October 2, 2020 - The drilling technology and geothermal specialist Daldrup & Söhne AG (ISIN DE0007830572) achieved a total output of EUR 23.2 million (previous year EUR 22.0 million) in the first half of 2020 at group level. This represents a pleasing increase of 5.5 percent. The Group improved half-year earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) as at June 30, 2020 by 116 percent from EUR 0.8 million in the previous year to EUR 1.7 million. At the operating level, the Group achieved a positive result (EBIT) of EUR 550 thousand (EUR -977 thousand). Consolidated net income for the first half year (EAT) was EUR 129 thousand (EUR -2.1 million).

The positive development in the Group in the first half of 2020 is on the one hand the result of a lively drilling business in all business units and well-filled order books. On the other hand, the sale of the Geysir Europe Group, which was completed in mid-January 2020, significantly relieves the Daldrup Group. The debt has been significantly reduced, cash outflows to the Geysir Group and to the geothermal power plants no longer occur, and the company is re-focusing its operating resources - with visible and measurable success - entirely on its core business.