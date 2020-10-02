 

Crystal Peak Minerals Provides Update on Financial Position and Announcement of Corporate Restructuring

TORONTO, Oct. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crystal Peak Minerals Inc. (Crystal Peak or the Company) (TSXV: CPM, OTCQB: CPMMF) today provided an update on the Company’s financial position.

As noted in Crystal Peak’s September 9, 2020 news release, the Company’s cash balance has dropped below $500,000 putting Crystal Peak in breach of the minimum cash balance covenant included as part of the convertible note agreement (Loan) with EMR Capital Investment (No. 5B) Pte. Ltd., an affiliate of EMR Capital Resources fund 1, LP (EMR). The Company has been unsuccessful in raising additional funds or selling assets to remedy the covenant breach or repay the Loan. Therefore, EMR has informed the Company that it will enforce its security provision under the Loan and intends to foreclose on the Company’s shares of its wholly-owned subsidiary, Peak Minerals Inc. (Peak Minerals) in accordance with its rights.

In an attempt to preserve value for minority shareholders, Crystal Peak’s board of directors (Board) has negotiated a restructuring agreement with EMR to satisfy in full the obligations under the Loan (the Restructure). Under this Restructure, EMR will foreclose on 100% of the shares of Peak Minerals, the operating subsidiary of Crystal Peak that holds the Sevier Playa Project. The Company expects that, unless there is valid objection to the EMR foreclosure, it will take effect in approximately 15 days.

EMR will also surrender 120.0 million shares that it owns in the Company, reducing its interest from approximately 61% to 36%. The Restructure will increase the ownership percentage for the remaining shareholders and improve the free float of the shares. In addition, two of EMR’s Board nominees, Roderick Lyle and Donald Carroll, will resign from the Board upon enforcement. The key terms of the Restructure are outlined in the table below.

The Company believes that the Restructure will result in EMR assuming liabilities and that it will preserve value for existing shareholders that may not be otherwise available through other restructuring pathways. The Board believes the Restructure is in the best interests of all shareholders since it allows the listed Company to pursue a strategy to acquire a new project. Furthermore, Board members have not been paid quarterly remuneration for seven quarters and have agreed to waive those fees.

